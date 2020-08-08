Orlando Bloom Shares Hilarious Video Of Pregnant Katy Perry Getting Out Of Their Car & Dancing

Katy Perry bared her baby bump before taking to the street to get her groove on.

Katy Perry didn’t look like she felt like partying at all at the beginning of a candid video that her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom, uploaded to Instagram on Friday. However, when the heavily pregnant singer was reminded that the weekend was about to begin, she jumped out of the car and started dancing in the street.

Katy, 35, was sitting in the passenger’s seat as Orlando, 43, drove along at a creeping pace. She was dressed in a casual ensemble that included a long-sleeved heather gray shirt. She coupled the comfy top with a pair of matching pants that had an elastic drawstring waist. She also wore a light blue baseball cap pulled down low over her blond bob. Her face was partially covered up with a disposable blue face mask, and she wore a pair of green athletic slide sandals on her feet.

The “Smile” songstress had her eyes closed and her head tilted to one side. She looked like she was feeling a bit uncomfortable and/or exhausted as she reached up and placed one hand on her baby bump.

“Yeah, honey. What day is it?” Orlando asked his fiancee from behind the camera.

Katy looked at him, but didn’t say anything.

“It’s Friday, then!” her man exclaimed as the Nightcrawlers song “Push The Feeling On” began to play.

Katy then proceeded to slowly open the door of the vehicle and get out on the side of the road. She lifted her shirt up to bare her bump, which also exposed the band of her flesh-colored undergarments. She left the door open as she danced along beside the still-moving car. She pumped her arms, bounced her body up and down, and bobbed her head along to the beat of the dance music. As she got really into her performance, she began stepping sideways and moving her hands on the side of her protruding pregnant belly.

Her fiance was laughing hysterically throughout her performance, but the Aussie actor stopped to say, “Oh no no no!” when Katy’s roadside dance came to an abrupt halt. The singer had stopped, grabbed her bump, and bent over.

According to Just Jared, Katy and her fiance were recreating a viral video that showed an enthusiastic man named Mufasa hopping out of a car and getting his groove on to “Push The Feeling On.” The couple’s version was also a big hit.

“Honestly thought she opened the door to throw up. LOL,” read one response to the video.

“Queen of doing the most when she’s 6 million months preggo, phew we have to Stan,” wrote another fan.

“Y’all are just adorable,” a third commenter remarked.

