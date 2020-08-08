TikTok Sensation Addison Rae Easterling Stuns In New Instagram Series

Addison Rae Easterling shared a few happy snapshots from her week.

TikTok sensation Addison Rae Easterling took to Instagram on Thursday, August 6 to share three snapshots from her week. The photos captured various happy moments and different poses.

The first sizzling snapshot showed Easterling posing in a bright blue bikini while standing in the mirror. The bathing suit featured a traditional triangular top and skimpy bottoms. The suit showed off Easterling’s curves and impressive physique. She held her phone in one hand to snap the photo, blocking her face. The 19-year-old appeared to be standing in her family’s luxurious Los Angeles mansion, a pool visible through the window.

The second photo was taken at an outdoor restaurant. Easterling sat at a table, plates and half eaten food before her. She rocked a blue sweat suit and laughed while lifting one leg up in the air.

The third and final snapshot included in the post was an up-close selfie. The social media star showed off a fresh new manicure featuring bright red acrylic nails. She appeared to have on some light, natural looking makeup that made her already stunning features pop. Easterling wore her long dark hair down in waves and rested one hand on the side of her face as she posed for the photo. She maintained a rather serious expression, as she stared intently at her phone.

Easterling’s post accumulated over 4.7 million likes in less than 24 hours. The teen is no stranger to attention online, currently boasting a whopping 25 million followers on Instagram and many more on TikTok. Her fame only seems to continue to rise, her audience base growing on a daily basis. Her fans took to the comments section of this particular post to gush over her stunning features. Other tried desperately to earn a comment or reply from her.

“You’re such a queen and a great role model! So excited to watch you continue to blow up!” gushed one fan.

“Drop dead gorgeous! I can’t imagine looking like you!” remarked another fan of Easterling’s.

“Way to take over TikTok, make that money,” one more fan wrote.

Easterling is indeed bringing in some major revenue due to her TikTok fame. In fact, it was recently revealed by Forbes that she is the highest paid creator on the entire platform. In just one year, the teen made over $5 million through TikTok, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Because she had such a large following, she was able to land massive brand deals for big name companies. Prior to her rise to stardom, she was attending school at Louisiana State University.