NBA Rumors: Bulls Could ‘Emerge As A Favorite’ To Sign Anthony Davis If He Leaves Lakers In 2020 Free Agency

All-Star center Anthony Davis is currently focused on helping the Los Angeles fully dominate the Western Conference and win the NBA championship title, but when the season is over, he would be needing to make a tough decision regarding his future in the league. Davis has a player option on his contract that would allow him to test the free agency market this fall. Though he’s highly expected to re-sign with the Purple and Gold, there are still plenty of things that could happen that could change his mind in the 2020 free agency.

In his recent article, Preston Ellis of Bleacher Report created a list of realistic landing spots for some of the incoming free agents this fall. For Davis, Ellies believes that his hometown team, Chicago Bulls, could “emerge as a favorite” to sign him if he decides to part ways with LeBron James and the Lakers in the 2020 offseason.

“Should Los Angeles experience an early playoff dismissal or should LeBron suffer a significant injury, Chicago would likely emerge as a favorite to land his services. While the Bulls are unlikely to be a cap-rich team, moving him in a sign-and-trade would be quite easy. Packaging Otto Porter Jr. and draft capital would work. If the Lakers wanted more, there’s a litany of young talent Chicago may be willing to part with in order to get Davis on their books.”

Harry How / Getty Images

Bringing Davis back to Chicago would undeniably be a huge achievement to the Bulls’ franchise. His potential arrival wouldn’t make them an instant favorite to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy next year, but it could make them a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference. The successful acquisition of Davis would tremendously improve their offensive and defensive efficiencies that currently rank 27th and 14th in the league, respectively, per ESPN.

Davis would give the Bulls a very reliable scoring option, rebounder, facilitator, defender, floor-spacer, and the man who is worthy to be considered as the face of the franchise. This season, he continues to establish an incredible performance, averaging 26.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.4 steals while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

However, though he has discussed the possibility of playing in Chicago, it still remains a big question mark if Davis would be really interested in joining the Bulls next season. If he ever considers leaving the Lakers, it would likely be for a team that would give him a realistic chance of winning an NBA championship title.