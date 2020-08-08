Ghislaine Maxwell Wanted To Recruit Teenage Paris Hilton For Jeffrey Epstein, Report Claims

Ghislaine Maxwell wanted to recruit a teenage Paris Hilton for pal Jeffrey Epstein after first meeting the socialite at a party in 2000, a new report claims.

As The Daily Mail reported, the woman reportedly met Hilton at a party around the year 2000, when Hilton was 19 and working at a model for Donald Trump’s modeling agency. After meeting Hilton, Maxwell reportedly asked a friend to introduce the two. Christopher Mason, a British journalist, said that Maxwell “stopped in her tracks” when she first met the model and future reality television star.

‘Ohhhh she’d be perfect for Jeffrey. Can you introduce us?” Maxwell allegedly said.

It was not clear exactly what she intended, but Maxwell stands accused of recruiting young girls into a sex ring operated by the wealthy financier, who died by suicide last year in a New York City federal prison cell. Others have claimed that they were lured into his circle and groomed by first giving massages that escalated into sexual abuse. Some claim that they were forced to have sex with others in the billionaire financier’s inner circle, including a number of very powerful men.

The alleged incident with Hilton was recounted in the new docuseries called Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, which is set to air on Lifetime this weekend.

“In the documentary, a photograph is flashed on the screen from the Anand Jon Fashion Show in New York on September 18, 2000. On the left is Trump, Hilton is in the middle and on her left is Maxwell wearing sunglasses and smiling broadly,” the Daily Mail’s report noted.

In the docu-series, Mason said that those close to Maxwell and Epstein were “puzzled” by their close relationship, noting that there were rumors of Maxwell “scouring New York finding younger girls to go on dates with Jeffrey.”

Those allegations found new light late last month with the release of a trove of court documents related to the pair’s relationship. As The Inquisitr reported, the documents revealed allegations regarding a series of other top figures, including famed defense lawyer Alan Dershowitz. An alleged victim of the sex ring claimed that she was made to have sexual intercourse with Dershowitz, a claim that the lawyer has fiercely denied.

Epstein has close connections to a number of other powerful people, including President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton, who rode on the financier’s private plane a number of times and was allegedly seen on the private Caribbean island where sexual abuse is alleged to have taken place.