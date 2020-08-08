Rapper Mulatto Shows Off Round Booty In Neon Thong On Instagram

Rapper Mulatto has been busy sharing lots of new updates to her Instagram feed today, and in the midst of her videos and screenshot, she posted a hot bikini pic that caught many of her fan’s attention. She rocked a neon orange lingerie set and posed with her back angled towards the camera and opted to showcase her round booty.

She stood in front of a blank white wall and glanced over her left shoulder with a sultry gaze. She placed one hand on the bottom of her derrière and placed her other hand on the top of her head.

The bright color of her lingerie popped against her skin, and her thong had a high waistline with thick straps. The tag in the post revealed that the pieces were from Savage x Fenty. Moreover, she accessorized her look with a couple pieces of jewelry including a chain necklace and a sparkling watch. Furthermore, her eye-catching long white manicure also featured sparkling gems and matched her look.

Mulatto wore her hair down in a middle part for the occasion and her long locks had tight curls. Her hair was so long that it reached past her booty, and she brushed it on the right side of her figure.

She was well-lit for the snap thanks to the generous use of a flash. Her skin looked flawless and glowed in the photo.

The update went live five hours ago and it’s garnered over 341,300 likes so far. Her followers took to the comments section to gush about the lingerie pic, and many people took note of her sassy caption.

“Literally my favorite caption of all time,” declared a devotee.

“I swear BIG Latto always giving us captions,” gushed a second admirer.

Others commented on her upwards trajectory in the rap world.

“AHHHHHHH U F*CKING POPPIN!!!!! I’m legit proud of your career,” raved a third social media user.

“I’m just knowing they gone put you on that WAP remix @mulatto,” wrote a hopeful fan.

Additionally, Mulatto showcased her incredible figure in another update that she posted on June 5, that time posing outside on a patio of a high rise building. She sat on a wooden bench and rocked an all-red outfit that included a sexy cut-out bodysuit and a flowing coverup that fell down her shoulders. The bodysuit had a round cutout in the center that left her cleavage on display, along with a second triangular one by her belly button.