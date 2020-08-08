UFC Fighter Rachael Ostovich Stuns While Flaunting Cleavage In Tight Top For Latest Update

UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich looked stunning in a three-photo set for her latest Instagram post. In the snaps, she sported a low-cut top that gave fans a view of her ample assets, and showcased her beautiful features.

The 29-year-old has made a name for herself as a ferocious competitor in the octagon, but for these pictures she showed off her gentler side. She snapped three selfies while showing off this adorable look. Ostovich had her long dark hair wavy and it cascaded down her chest. The flyweight wore a black blouse that had a plunging neckline and buttons running up the middle, along with a matching black hat. Around her neck was a small gold necklace, and the gold-colored chain of a bag was seen over her shoulder.

For each photo Ostovich held the phone in her left hand, and took a selfie in a mirror located in a public hallway – an emergency exit sign was visible in the background. In the first picture, Ostovich had her eyes wide open as she stared off-camera. Fans caught a glimpse of the 125-pounder’s full lips, and her cleavage was visible in the revealing top.

The second pic was similar to the first, but this time the MMA competitor elected to keep her eyes closed. She had them open for the final slide, but her mouth was agape as she flashed a sultry look.

Ostovich tagged Allure Laser Medical Spa in the caption along with makeup artist Sloane Macabio. The Hawaiian added a sparkling emoji before uploading the images Friday evening.

Many of the fighter’s 696,000 Instagram followers flocked to the selfies, and more than 20,000 showed their support by hitting the “like” button in just over seven hours after they went live. Ostovich had nearly 230 replies, as her comment section was swarmed with heart-eye emoji. Fans praised her stunning looks, and her fighting ability.

“Barbie af..!!!!!” recording artist Eli-Mac wrote while adding several emoji.

“Most beautiful girl in the world hands down,” an admirer responded.

“That is one gooood looking woman,” an Instagram user commented.

“You’re my favorite fighter in the women’s division. I’m always only heating up for you,” a supportive fan wrote.

