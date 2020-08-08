Dolly Castro Flaunts Her Bod In A Light Blue Bikini At Laguna Beach

Dolly Castro had been sharing plenty of steamy Instagram pics from Riviera Maya until a few days ago when her geotag changed to Laguna Beach, California. And in her newest update today, she showcased her hourglass figure in a bikini from PrettyLittleThing.

The model posed outside on a tiled walkway in front of a well-manicured lawn. She stood on her toes and placed her left leg in front with her hands by her sides. Dolly tilted her head to the right and flashed a big smile as she gazed into the distance.

Her bikini was unconventional and appeared to be inspired by loungewear. Her top resembled a crop T-shirt, and she left the front unbuttoned to allow her cleavage to show. Her matching bottoms had a thick waistline with the same buttons down the center, and her toned abs and curvy hips were visible.

Dolly wore her hair down in a middle part with a strand of her bangs framing her face, and her various accessories added glam to her look. These included a pair of large dazzling earrings that were diamond-shaped and bordered with sparkling gems, a couple of gold bracelets on her wrist, and a ring.

Behind her in the distance was a stretch of beach, a small hill, and the ocean.

It looked like the skies were covered in hazy clouds when the shot was taken.

The snap has been available for five hours, and it’s already been liked over 68,700 times. Her fans rushed to the comments section to gush about her attractiveness.

“Love this on you!!! Gorgeous,” gushed an admirer.

“That looks comfy too,” observed a second follower.

“A Latina with class. Thank you for representing with respect and good taste,” raved a third social media user.

The model also took note of a supporter’s inspiring comment.

“Take that first step towards anything you are trying to build…and one day it will be an empire,” they wrote.

“Absolutely,” said Dolly, punctuating her message with a flexed biceps emoji.

Dolly shared another photo from Laguna Beach a couple of days ago, that time rocking an orange dress. The ensemble had thin straps and a straight neckline, and it fit her tightly and emphasized her small waist and curvy hips.

She accessorized with sparkling drop earrings that bore the Chanel name, and she cinched her waist with a pearl belt. She also rocked a matching handbag that she wore on her left shoulder and several bracelets.