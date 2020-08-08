Bekah Martinez Stuns In Adorable Snapshots, Opens Up About Motherhood

Bekah Martinez looked flawless in a pink gown while playing with her daughter.

Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez took to Instagram on Thursday, August 6, to share two adorable snapshots of her and her daughter, Ruth. The 25-year-old mother-of-two opened up about motherhood in the caption of the post.

Martinez looked stunning in a long pink dress from sustainable clothing brand, Christy Dawn. The dress was loose and flowing with a train that went down to her feet. She was barefoot, showing off a butterfly tattoo on one foot. She accessorized with a turquoise opal ring and wore her short brown hair down naturally.

The former reality television star sprawled out on a blanket while outside the California home she shares with her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard. Decorative pillows, a hammock, and trees were visible behind her. Little Ruth was perched atop a tiny children’s bike. Her mother held the bike steady as she played. Martinez appeared happy and content in the sweet photos which were edited to have a slightly vintage look.

In her caption, Martinez discussed how quickly time can go, especially with children. Martinez welcomed her second child, a son named Franklin, just a month ago. Since then, she has become more aware of how fast children grow and change. She expressed just how much she wishes her daughter could stay 18 months old forever.

The post got a lot of love online, racking up over 75,000 likes. She boasts a total of 691,000 followers on Instagram overall. Her many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on the sweet photos. Others shared how much they can relate to her caption as mothers themselves.

“Precious. Your family is so beautiful Bekah!” gushed one fan.

“Between being a daycare worker and mom, 18mos-3 is my favorite age. Be ready for monumental moments and daily laughs! Enjoy!” wrote another person.

“8 months is a magical age! She’s adorable!! I have to tell you your birthing video was so beautiful and brought tears to my eyes when he finally arrived. Thanks for sharing with us,” one more person remarked, referring the raw and emotional clip Martinez shared recently capturing Franklin’s birth.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Martinez is known for being open and honest regarding her life and parenting style. She recently defended herself against critics who called her out for making the decision to continue to breastfeed Ruth. Some critics suggested that her daughter would be psychologically damaged.

She shut down untrue comments that suggested she was in any way harming her child by continuing this practice.