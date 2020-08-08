Nina Dobrev Flaunts Her Legs In Daisy Dukes & Paul Wesley Asks For A ‘Pup Play Date’

Nina Dobrev was cuddling her adorable pet pooch in the photo that Paul Wesley commented on.

Nina Dobrev received a special request to reunite with former costar Paul Wesley, and it sent her fans into a frenzy.

On Friday, the 31-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a funny photo of her and her adorable rescue dog cuddling on her bed. Nina was rocking a pair of Daisy Dukes that showed off her long, lean legs. She also wore a distressed yellow T-shirt.

She was lying on her back with her knees bent and her feet lifted up off the bed. Her legs were crossed at the ankles. Her Border Collie/Australian Shepherd mix, Mrs. Maverick, was lying on her stomach. The cute canine had her head positioned between Nina’s legs, and she was slightly turning her neck to direct her gaze toward the camera. Nina was also looking at their photographer and laughing as she buried her hands in her pet’s dark fur. Her brunette hair was splayed out over a large dark blue throw pillow and the white sheet covering her bed.

In the comments section of her post, Paul tried to arrange a meeting between Nina’s pet pooch and his own dog. This delighted fans of The Vampire Diaries who miss seeing Nina and her former costar together as their beloved characters, Elena Gilbert and Stefan Salvatore.

“When’s the pup play date Dobrev,” the actor’s comment read.

The scheduling request has racked up over 25,000 likes so far, and Nina’s Instagram followers also had a lot to say about it. Many of the reactions included numerous heart and heart-eye emoji, and some commenters begged her to take the actor up on his offer.

“I love that you guys are such close friends now,” read one response to the comment.

“This makes me feel completed,” another fan remarked.

“YESS I need Maverick and Gregory to meet,” a third message read.

“If this happens we better get to see it,” demanded a fourth person.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nina delighted Vampire Diaries fans last month when she shared a birthday tribute to Paul in which she deemed him her “Stefan [forever].”

While the puppy play date request dominated some of the conversation about Nina’s more recent Instagram post, many of her followers also commented on how much they loved the photo of her and Mrs. Maverick. During a 2017 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the actress revealed that she adopted the sweet canine after losing her beloved cat, Lynx. She said that she felt “so lost” while she was grieving, but her rescue dog brought her “back to life.” Her canine companion is named after Tom Cruise’s character in the movie Top Gun.