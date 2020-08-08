NBA Rumors: Nets Could Acquire Anthony Davis Via Sign-And-Trade Deal With LA Lakers In 2020 Free Agency

Multiple signs are already pointing out the All-Star center Anthony Davis will be signing a new contract with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020 free agency. However, if things won’t go as they expected in the Orlando bubble, there is a strong possibility for “The Brow” to reconsider his decision to stay long-term in Los Angeles. Once he decides to entertain other offers for him this fall, several teams who are in dire need of additional star power would likely do everything they can to steal him from the Purple and Gold, including the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets may be currently buried deep in the luxury tax hell, but they could make a way to bring Davis to Brooklyn this fall. According to Preston Ellis of Bleacher Report, the Nets could acquire Davis by engaging in a sign-and-trade deal with the Lakers in the 2020 free agency. In the proposed trade scenario, they would be sending a trade package that includes Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Jarrett Allen to Los Angeles in exchange for Davis.

“The Brooklyn Nets don’t have the space to make a free-agency deal, but they have plenty to unload in a trade. A package built around Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jarrett Allen should be enough to get the Lakers to sign on the dotted line, seeing as they could potentially lose him to New York or Atlanta for nothing. Even the Miami Heat could make a move for AD by moving Andre Iguodala. If Davis does appear set on leaving, the Lakers would be hard-pressed to find a better outcome.”

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Trading all those players would definitely be worth it for the Nets if they would acquire a player of AD’s caliber. The potential arrival of Davis would tremendously improve their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option, rebounder, facilitator, floor-spacer, and defender. This season, the 27-year-old big man is averaging 26.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.4 steals while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Pairing Davis with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving would enable the Nets to create their own “Big Three” that would make them the No. 1 favorite to fully dominate the Eastern Conference and win the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Meanwhile, the potential deal would make a lot of sense for the Lakers if they think that Davis is no longer interested in staying with the team. Instead of losing him without getting anything in return, the Lakers would be acquiring players that could help them remain competitive next season. Allen could fill the hole Davis left in their frontcourt, LeVert would boost their wing depth, while Dinwiddie would address their need of another shot creator and playmaker.