Draya Michele Flaunts Her Curvy Booty In A Bikini On The Beach For Latest Update

Draya Michele put her curves on display in a sultry beach snap for her latest Instagram upload. In the post, she struck a sensual pose in a bikini that showed off her curvaceous backside.

The 35-year-old has been enjoying some downtime in the summer, but found time to give viewers and eyeful of her enviable figure. She was photographed outside on a sunny day, and kicked back with a serious look on her gorgeous face.

Draya – whose full name is Andraya Michele Howard – found refuge from the sun inside a cabana. She was filmed from the side, as she perched on the edge of a chair. In the background was an idyllic beach that was littered with loungers, umbrellas, and palm trees. Several boats could be seen in the distance on aqua-blue water. Draya folded her left leg under her body, as she leaned forward. There was a summery drink in her left hand, and a fierce look across her gorgeous face.

The former Basketball Wives star had her long dark hair pulled back and parted in the middle. Draya rocked a gold and hot-pink bikini from her own brand, Mint Swim. Her body position obscured most of the ensemble from the camera, but the thick strap on her high-waist bottoms were noticeable. She accessorized with earrings and several gold bracelets to complete the look. Fans could clearly see tattoos along her side, and a glimpse of her toned legs and curvy booty.

For the caption, Draya referenced her eyes and included a “look” emoji. She tagged the swimwear company, and uploaded the post to her page on Friday.

Many of the fashion designer’s 8.1 million Instagram followers quickly noticed the scintillating pic, and more than 97,000 of them made their way to the “like” button in just over two hours after it went online. Draya received over 1,000 comments in short order. Models Tanya Henry and Amber Asaly left fire emoji, and the replies were flooded with them. Multiple fans complimented Draya’s jaw-dropping figure while responding to the caption.

“Makes no sense how fine this woman is!!!” one admirer wrote.

“It’s the whole human for me,” a fan commented in reference to the caption.

“Wowwww,” another replied while adding several fire emoji.

“Ima [need] your ring size asap please and thank you,” one follower wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Draya flaunted her curves in a black swimsuit. She posed in the water while wearing a Gucci visor. That photo earned more than 214,000 likes.