Madison Beer Sizzles In Black Leather Outfit In New Photos

Madison Beer showed off her figure in new jaw dropping photos.

Singer Madison Beer took to Instagram on Friday, August 7 to share two jaw dropping photos. She showed off her figure in a seductive black leather jumpsuit with a low cut, zip-up bodice. Beer crouched on the ground and stared into the distance as she posed for the photos.

The top of the jumpsuit featured thick straps and gold decals. She wore a chain as a belt around her waist and some thigh high leather boots. Beer accessorized with large, gold hoop earrings and a gold ring on nearly every finger. She showed off a fresh new manicure with black tips. The 21-year-old wore her extra long brown hair in a half updo with two miniature ponytails at the top of her head. Beer crossed one arm over the other while maintaining a serious expression upon her face.

Beer’s visual artist Amber Park shared the same photo of the singer to her Instagram page, including information about the different individuals that helped put together this particular look. Beer’s dramatic makeup look was completed by makeup artist Cherish Brooke Hill and her hair was styled by Iggy Rosales. Beer was styled by Kris Fe and the snapshots were taken by photographer Bethany Vargas.

These sizzling snapshots were taken in promotion of Beer’s upcoming single and music video which will be released on August 21. The singer reminded her fans of this date in the caption of her post.

The photos racked up over 1.6 million likes in mere hours which is not surprising as she boasts a total of 20 million followers on the platform overall. Her fans took to the comments of this particular post to compliment her on her gorgeous looks and to share their excitement for her upcoming album.

“Omg your hair your outfit everything is such a serve I’m so excited ILY,” wrote one eager fan.

“Been waiting for this one! Can’t wait, you are such a queen!” commented a second person.

“Celebrity crush check!” gushed one more person.

Beer limited the comments on this post shortly after sharing it online. While it is not clear why she did this, this function is typically used to filter out hate comments.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Beer is no stranger to criticism. Earlier this year she publicly apologized for controversial remarks she made about Vladimir Nabokov’s infamous novel Lolita. She was accused of condoning pedophilia and abuse, two things that occur within the book.

“I misspoke and would never condone inappropriate relationships of any kind,” she tweeted out following her remarks.