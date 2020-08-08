‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Monday: Ava Wants Answers From Nelle & Julian

Ava has questions.

Ava Jerome has gained a new sister-in-law and on Monday’s General Hospital, she will be confronting her for the first time since the new marriage. Nelle and Julian had a quickie wedding, but everyone seems to know that there is something fishy going on. She is determined to get to the bottom of it.

A brand new sneak peek for Monday’s show that was posted on the General Hospital official site revealed that Mrs. Cassadine will arrive with her husband at the MetroCourt only to run upon her brother having dinner with his new bride. She shoos Nikolas away so that she can have a private chat with the not-so-happy couple. Before Ava sits down, Nelle wants her husband to know that they should be acting like a happily married couple. He seemed to scoff at that idea.

His sister knows something is up and that he is being blackmailing with something and she wants to knows what that is. It’s likely that her new family member will not be giving her any info on why they married, but Julian could spill the beans.

Michael’s ex is hoping that the judge will give her custody of Wiley, but she may just have another plan in mind if that should not go in her favor. This past week, Valentin provided her with passports for herself and her son to book out of Port Charles together. General Hospital viewers are speculating that she will end up kidnapping Wiley. That would put Julian right in the middle of her scheme as well.

XJ Johnson / ABC Press

General Hospital spoilers for the following week provided by Soap Central indicates that the former mobster will be at a crossroads of some sort. There isn’t any confirmation on exactly what that is, but it’s bound to have something to do with his sneaky wife.

Wiley’s parents are waiting on the judge’s decision as to who gets custody of the little guy. Things didn’t go Nelle’s way after Nina Reeves told the truth by calling her assistant a compulsive liar on the stand. The two women are now at odds and Nina’s testimony may have swayed the judge to rule in Michael’s favor.

There is no indication yet on whether they will get called back to court this week as nothing has been said in the spoilers so far. This will give Ava plenty of time to try to catch up with her brother to get the goods on why he married her.