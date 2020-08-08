Ana Cheri Hops Around In Leopard Booty Shorts At Car Dealership, Picking Up New Lamborghini Urus

Instagram model and mega-celebrity Ana Cheri sparked fans’ interest in her most recent Instagram post on Friday evening. She shared a video clip of herself excitedly picking up a gorgeous new, and apparently long-awaited, sportscar at a dealership.

The post received almost 14,000 likes in the first 15 minutes after it went live.

Ana looked casually gorgeous wearing skin-tight leopard booty shorts that displayed her voluptuous thighs and incredible derriere. They had a high waist that encircled the slimmest part of her toned torso, and featured a ruched detailing with little bows on either side.

Her loose-fitting crop-top exposed her taut, tanned midriff and had extra long sleeves that fell over her hands. She appeared to wear a black sports bra underneath, to keep her curvaceous breasts from spilling out of the bottom of her shirt.

She finished off the ensemble with a plain black cotton mask over the lower half of her gorgeous face, as well as Nike socks and a pair of white sneakers.

The video began with Ana standing in a huge, well-lit room in front of a Lamborghini Urus just as the plain cover was slowly pulled off of it, gradually revealing the flawless white exterior.

The camera filmed Ana from behind as she fidgeted with elation, very similar to a small child on Christmas morning. She glanced back at the camera for a quick instant, but briefly, as she seemed to not be able to take her eyes off the car.

Ana mentioned in the caption that she had waited for many months for it to be shipped from overseas, and welcomed her new pride and joy to the family.

As the post progressed, she walked slowly around the hood of the car and tentatively gazed into the interior of the vehicle through the closed tinted window, then turned and faced the camera directly.

She jumped up and down while simultaneously clapping her hands together. Her huge brown eyes crinkled visibly from the huge smile under her mask.

Ana chose “Seven Rings” by Ariana Grande as the musical accompaniment to the clip.

Ana’s devoted Instagram fans were quick to congratulate the enthusiastic model for her success and happiness. Many showed their adoration with series of various emoji symbolizing affection, and some chose to express their feelings in words.

“Yay new car who dis!” joked one fan.

“Omggggggg!!!!! Congratulations – all your hard work pays OFF!!” gushed a second follower.

“Name her Cloudy,” suggested another fan, referring to her inquiry in the caption.

“that’s so cute!!!” Ana responded.