Harry Reid Blasts Donald Trump: ‘There’s Something Wrong With That Man’

In an interview with CNN broadcast on Friday, former Democratic Senator Harry Reid slammed President Donald Trump, Raw Story reported.

Reid — who was the Senate majority leader when Democrats last had control over the upper chamber — was asked by anchor Brianna Keilar to weigh on Trump’s recent suggestion that Joe Biden is “against God.”

“I think it’s just so absolutely crazy,” Reid said.

“There’s something wrong with that man. We keep — I keep hoping that it will become more attuned with reality, but he’s getting worse.”

“Joe Biden’s against God? That’s kind of a stretch, I would think,” he added.

The Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee is a lifelong Catholic, but that did not stop the commander-in-chief from suggesting that his victory would mark the end of all religious freedom in the United States.

Trump made the controversial suggestion earlier this week, during a speech in Cleveland, Ohio. He told a group of supporters that Biden is not only opposed to the Second Amendment, but also against religion. The Democrat, Trump said, would “hurt God” if elected.

Biden addressed the issue in a strongly-worded Medium post, calling the president a “bully.”

The Democratic nominee — who has been outspoken about his faith — said that he is a deeply religious person, explaining that his faith has helped him get through difficult times.

Trump, a self-described Presbyterian, does not seem to be a devout follower of any religion.

Reid also discussed Trump’s opposition to mail-in voting. The former Nevada senator said that the commander-in-chief is “raising concerns that are nonexistent.”

As reported by CBS News, Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) announced earlier this week that they are suing Nevada over a newly passed bill that expands the state’s vote-by mail program.

The bill — which will ensure that ballots are automatically sent to all registered voters — passed in a special session of the Silver State’s legislature and was signed into law by Governor Steve Sisolak.

“I’m happy that he singled Nevada out if he has a problem, because we have a system that’s really, really good and has been proven so over the years,” Reid said.

“He’s got a business here, maybe that’s why he does it. Maybe he needs a trip here to play golf or something,” he jokingly added.

Samuel Corum / Getty Images

Democrats have sought to expand postal voting programs nationwide, citing concerns over public health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump and his allies have long attacked mail-in voting, claiming that it is susceptible to fraud. However, some GOP operatives reportedly fear that the attacks could backfire and depress Republican voter turnout.