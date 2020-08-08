‘After’ Actress Inanna Sarkis Does The Splits While 37 Weeks Pregnant

Inanna Sarkis is expecting her first child with Matthew Noszka.

After We Collided star Inanna Sarkis gave her fans an unusual pregnancy update on Friday. The 27-year-old actress and influencer looked radiant as she showed off her baby bump in a fun Instagram photo that also included a demonstration of her flexibility.

Inanna was dressed comfortably in a pair of baggy gray sweatpants and a stretchy gray sports bra with supportive shoulder straps and a low scoop neck. She had the waistband of her pants slightly pulled down to accommodate her large pregnant belly. She completed her athletic ensemble with a pair of off-white sneakers and ankle socks. Her long brunette hair was pulled up in a high messy bun.

Inanna posed outside on a basketball court surrounded by tall trees, lush green grass, a manicured hedge, and an array of verdant plants. She was in a shady area on the edge of the court. She was down on the ground, and she was doing a full front split.

Inanna tilted her head back and flashed a big smile at the camera as she posed with her right leg straight out in front of her and her left leg extended behind her with her. She held herself up by placing her right hand on her knee and her left hand in the grass in front of her.

In the caption of her post, the YouTube star revealed that she’s currently 37 weeks pregnant.

The actress’ Instagram followers were so impressed with her athletic display that they rewarded her pic with upwards of 300,000 likes. They also flocked to the comments section to shower the mom-to-be with praise.

“You’re so strong and cute!” wrote one fan.

“Awesome girl! You are glowing,” another comment read.

“Hey beautiful..I adore your hard work….stay beautiful, stay blessed, and have a healthy baby,” a third admirer remarked.

“I really admire her tenacity. When I got pregnant I gained an extra 50 lbs. and never did the splits. Luckily lost it all. Keep it up, can’t wait for the little girl. Are you sure it’s not twins,” read a fourth message.

A number of fans also let Inanna know that they can’t wait for her to introduce her baby to the world. During a recent interview with People, she revealed that she and her boyfriend, actor and model Matthew Noszka, are expecting a girl. The couple had a high-octane gender reveal party, where they learned that they were having a daughter when a 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante shot a cloud of pink smoke from its exhaust pipe.