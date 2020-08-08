Bri Teresi Models Multiple Skimpy Outfits In ‘Super Smash Bros’ Parody

Guess girl Bri Teresi has made a habit out of posting steamy pictures and videos to her Instagram feed, which currently boasts more than one million followers. However, with her latest update, the model and social media influencer took her game to a new level by sporting four different skimpy outfits in a gaming parody with a remixed version of the Super Smash Bros. theme blaring throughout the clip.

While Teresi’s attractiveness has never been in question, the 25-year-old proved definitively that she also has legitimate nerd cred, as the video began with her reaching for a wireless Nintendo GameCube controller. As it happens, Super Smash Bros. Melee — which appeared to be one of the inspirations for Teresi’s video — was that console’s best-selling title.

As she reached for her controller to begin the clip, text reading “Choose Your Character: Model Edition” flashed across the screen. What followed was a take on the Super Smash Bros. character selection screen, with Teresi bobbing around in her fighting stance and each outfit representing a different fighter or alternate character skin. Throughout the clip, her athletic build and seemingly endless legs were prominently displayed along with her flowing blond locks and picturesque face.

The first option was a skimpy orange bikini that struggled to contain the FHM and GQ alum’s perky bust and shapely assets. While she swayed to one side and then back toward the other with two clenched fists raised, the narrow strings of the tiny, two-piece swimsuit pleasingly clung to her hips and shoulders while her navel, curves and cleavage owned the frame.

Next came a lacy lingerie set in magenta, which included thigh-high, semi-sheer stockings and a myriad of garters and straps. As Teresi maintained her fighting stance, moving from side to side with the beat of the music, her expression similarly remained stoic and focused on the camera’s lens.

The third cut found Teresi bobbing and weaving with her hips shifting from left to right in an off-white monokini, which had an opening in its center to allow for an ample showing of cleavage. Furthermore, a belt-like strap with a small brass stud or buckle in its center circled her narrow waist to complete the look.

Finally, Teresi was shown in blue hot pants with a rainbow trim and a tight, black sports bra. While she was in sandals in the first outfit, stiletto heels in the second and barefoot in the third, the model wore bright white Nike sneakers with red trim to complete her final look.

Teresi’s sultry, gaming-inspired video proved to be a quick hit with her admirers, racking up 5,000 views in just over 30 minutes after having appeared on her feed. Meanwhile, a litany of affirming replies were left in the post’s comment thread.

“This is the cutest thing,” wrote one fan.

“All of the above,” answered another, in reference to a question about which outfit was best in the post’s caption. “Could never choose which one of you I like more.”

Teresi’s IG feed was full of activity on August 7; as shared by The Inquisitr, she posted another titillating update earlier that same day which featured a nice showing of sideboob and nearly-bare booty.