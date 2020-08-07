AEW News: Former WWE Superstar Confirmed For Upcoming Show

According to AEW’s official Twitter account, former WWE superstar Rachel Ellering will make her debut on the next episode of Dark. She will compete against Penelope Ford.

Ellering — who worked as Rachel Evers in NXT — was released by WWE earlier this year. As documented by The Inquisitr, she was reportedly let go for complaining about the medical team. Her firing also coincided with a series of mass releases that followed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As noted by Wrestling Inc, Ellering joins Tino Sabbatelli, Taynara Conti and MJ Jenkins as the latest product of the black-and-gold brand to join AEW’s YouTube show. While the ex-WWE performers seem to be serving as enhancement talents, for the time being, impressive outings on Dark has led to some wrestlers receiving full-time contracts.

It’s highly likely that Ellering will be used in a similar manner on the upcoming show. Her opponent has been the subject of a push in recent months after impressing in the women’s division. She has even been involved in the title hunt, and it seems as if she’s going to have a bright future in the promotion.

Ellering views the upcoming bout as a huge opportunity to show what she can do. She took to Twitter following the announcement to make her intentions known, and she’s looking forward to stepping back into the squared circle.

“Next week is the first step in reproving myself. Proving that just because I was hidden away in a warehouse for a hot minute doesn’t mean I’ve lost what I had before. I can’t wait to earn back your support and trust. Let’s start the next chapter.”

This Tuesday we have nine STACKED matches set and ready to go!

Ellering — who is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering — started working NXT matches back in 2016. She then participated in the Mae Young Classic tournament in 2016 and 2017, which led to her receiving a full-time contract in 2019. She suffered a torn ACL shortly after, which kept her on the sidelines for a year.

There will be nine matches in total on the episode. They include Billy and Austin Gunn versus Shawn Dean and M’Badu. The father-son pairing will be looking to continue their momentum after emerging victorious on the last program.

Rey Fenix will also take on Lee Johnson, and Shawn Spears will face Alex Chamberlain. SCU and The Butcher and The Blade is arguably the most high-profile bout on the program, but the card is heavily focused on giving opportunities to up and coming talent.