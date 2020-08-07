WWE News: The Rock Responds To Daniel Bryan’s Match Challenge

As documented by Sportskeeda, Daniel Bryan and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently took to social media and teased a fight against each other.

It all started after Bryan called out “The Great One” because his daughter has made him listen to the “You’re Welcome” song from Disney’s Moana too many times. Johnson is one of the stars of that movie.

Johnson responded to Bryan’s tweet by revealing that he’s open to a potential face-off, but he doesn’t fancy his chances against the Friday Night SmackDown superstar, who recently became a father again.

“I can see the writing on this wall from miles away – I’ll be jobbing again in the spirit of being a girl dad. Let’s do it. And congrats brother on the new arrival. We’re thrilled for you, Mama B and the fam.”

While the exchange between the pair was all in good fun, a match could be on the cards down the line. Johnson hasn’t ruled out a return to the squared circle at some point, even though it doesn’t appear to be his priority as of this writing.

It’s also highly likely that Johnson would only return for a main event caliber showdown. Bryan is a former World Champion who’s headlined WrestleMania, and he’s one of the most popular babyfaces in the entire company. Johnson, on the other hand, is arguably the most famous performer in the history of the business.

The Sportskeeda report also highlighted that the superstars haven’t faced each other in the past. If the match does happen, it will be a one-of-a-kind occasion for the WWE Universe.

Some of the superstars’ fans and colleagues also weighed in on the potential showdown. As documented by Wrestling-Edge, Brain G. James — who is more famously known as Road Dogg — shared his encouragement before revealing that he has his own Disney-related bout in the works.

“Every match needs a story. This is a really good one! I plan on fighting Elsa [from Frozen] at SummerSlam.”

Johnson hasn’t competed since WrestleMania 32, where he defeated Erick Rowan in a squash segment. His last legitimate in-ring program, however, was against John Cena in 2013.

Bryan is still an active competitor, but he has started making the transition into a backstage role. As noted by The Inquisitr, he has reportedly joined the Friday Night SmackDown creative team.

The former World Champion is supposedly behind the recent pushes of several underutilized performers as well. Edge has also been more involved in the creative direction of the product alongside Bryan.