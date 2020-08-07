Sofia Jamora Wows Her 2.8 Million Followers With Multiple Hot Pictures On Instagram

American model Sofia Jamora took to her Instagram page on Friday, August 7, and wowed her 2.8 million fans with a set of hot pictures.

To the excitement of her fans, Sophia posted not one, not two, but six different pictures to show off her amazing looks and sense of style.

In the first snapshot, the hottie could be seen rocking a very revealing blue top that featured a plunging neckline, silver ring in the center, frilled edges, and short sleeves. Sofia showed off an ample amount of cleavage to tease her admirers. She teamed it with a pair of jeans to complete her look. She wore her highlighted tresses in waves and let her locks fall over her shoulders and bosom.

For the second picture, Sofia opted for a pink-and-white, tie-dye T-shirt that she paired with dark-pink panties. The outfit showcased her long, sexy legs. To pose, she sat on the floor with her dog, tugged at the hemline of her top, parted her lips, and gazed at the camera.

In the third photograph, she was featured rocking a white ribbed blazer that she combined with matching trousers. Sofia showed off a glimpse of cleavage and her taut stomach through the blazer. The shoot took place outdoors. She sat on a chair with her legs spread apart, puckered her lips, and looked at the lens.

The stunner sizzled in a form-fitted red dress as she posed for the fourth snap. The ruched ensemble boasted thin straps and a low-cut neckline. She swept her hair to one side and let her locks fall over her shoulders. Sofia kept a hand on her waist and seductively parted her lips to strike a pose.

In the fifth image, Sofia rocked a black, pleated bodysuit that included wired cups to give her breasts an upward push. The sexy lingerie not only exposed her flawless décolletage but also drew attention toward her slender waist. In the fifth and last pic, she opted for a white, ribbed crop top and matching trousers.

Within three hours of going live, the post racked up more than 116,000 likes and 430-plus comments.

“Omg, you are so pretty. Each photo is wonderful,” one of her fans commented.

“You are the epitome of perfection and beauty!” another user chimed in.

“Super beautiful my love. I love you so much,” a third admirer remarked, adding multiple heart and kiss emoji.

“You are absolutely flawless, my goddess!!” a fourth follower wrote.

Many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the post, including Kristina Levina, Jena Frumes, and Dolly Castro Chavez.