‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Lily & Billy Help Genoa City Remember The Recent Past

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, August 10, tease a brand new episode full of Genoa City residents’ memories of Katherine Chancellor. The installment marks a unique way to refresh viewers’ memories of the storylines going on earlier this year before the CBS Daytime Drama shut down production amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy (Jason Thompson) interview Genoa City residents as they celebrate the anniversary of Katherine’s dedication at Chancellor Park, according to SheKnows Soaps. The duo’s questions end up sparking guests’ memories of the recent past. The day marks the commitment of the new statue in the park, so Billy decides that they need to catch up with citizens to find out what has been going on recently in the city.

Once they arrive in the park, Lily talks with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) about Katherine (Jeanne Cooper). Unfortunately, Nikki doesn’t think her old friend Kay would appreciate some of the awful things that happened around town recently. Chief in Nikki’s mind was Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) stabbing at the grand gallery opening when Ripley Turner (Christian Keyes) mistook her for Amanda (Mishael Morgan).

Speaking of Victoria, when she talks about things, she recalls how Kay was such a great role model, and she says that she appreciates having so many strong women like her and Nikki to look up to. Then, Vicky flashes to recent recollections of her family’s drama, including fighting to oust Adam (Mark Grossman) as the CEO at Newman Enterprises.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) tell Lily about Sharon’s (Sharon Case) fight with cancer. They praise her for how hard she’s fought, and Mariah remembers her mother handing her the power to make medical decisions on her behalf, which was a gutwrenching moment.

Lily pushes harder, and Nikki manages to shut her down. It’s not surprising that Nikki worries about Billy trying to do an expose into the Newman Enterprises situation. Victor (Eric Braeden) warns Billy not to push too far. Then, Adam runs by, and he and Billy argue for a bit, and Adam flashes to his recent proposal to Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan).

When it’s Jack’s (Peter Bergman) turn, he reminisces about Katherine’s indomitable spirit, and he also can’t help but think about his mother, Dina (Marla Adams). Her health has deteriorated recently, and that’s left him, Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and Traci (Beth Maitland) staying home with her a lot lately.

Of course, no interview about Kay would be complete without her grandson Devon (Bryton James) weighing in, and he and Lily also remember losing Neil (Kristoff St. John) just over a year ago.

Catch up more on The Young and the Restless storylines with a brief recap.