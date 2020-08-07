Jessica Naz Is A New ‘Guess Girl,’ Celebrates Upcoming Ad Campaign At World Headquarters

Stunning model Jessica Naz posted a series of celebratory snaps on Friday afternoon, commemorating her new position as a revered “Guess Girl” at the World Headquarters in Los Angeles.

She reminisced in the Instagram caption that as a young girl growing up in Colorado, she remembers being enamored by the Guess windows at her local mall, and expressed her gratitude and disbelief to have achieved such a lofty goal.

Jessica wore a stylish emerald green dress that resembled a well-tailored men’s jacket. It was double-breasted, with long sleeves and an open neckline that beautifully displayed her bare decolletage and a hint of her spectacular cleavage. It fit snugly around her slender waist and ended just below her rear end, leaving most of her lean, toned legs exposed.

Her long, dark tresses were parted off center and fell around her shoulders in loose curls. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of white stiletto heels with pointed toes.

Jessica posed in front of two different window displays in the post, proudly standing in front of a pair of bigger-than-life images of herself with an adorably huge grin on her face.

In the first photo, Jessica stood beneath a bright white, neon-lit sign spelling out the name of the brand, motioning toward the window dressing with a bent elbow and her left palm open to the ceiling. She balanced gracefully on her right foot, while bending her left knee and demurely crossing one leg over the other.

The third image pictured her in the same location, only she had adjusted her pose slightly, letting her left hand relax alongside her body and putting her right hand on her hip.

In the middle photo, Jessica was photographed in front of a different entrance to the store. She leaned casually against the glass and beamed at the camera.

The brunette bombshell thrilled her 480,000 Instagram followers with the post, racking up hundreds of sweet congratulatory and encouraging comments. Many fans expressed themselves with series of affectionate emoji, and some elected to put their feelings into words.

“Congratulations!!! You’re Moving On Up, Big Time!!!” exclaimed one excited follower.

“I’m happy for your success. You are a great model,” declared a second person.

“Love to see it!!!!! So excited for you!!! MAJORRRRRRRR,” raved a third fan, following the comment with flame and heart symbols.

“Congratulations Jessica on you[r] Guess campaign you look absolutely gorgeous in the pictures,” complimented a fourth follower, who also added a number of flame, heart, and applause emoji.