Bella Araujo Flaunts Major Cleavage And Curves In Plunging Black Dress

Brazilian bombshell Bella Araujo sent hearts racing around the world on social media with a sexy new update of herself on Thursday, August 6. Bella took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 2.6 million followers, and it caught the attention of thousands just minutes after going live.

The 29-year-old radiated in the image as she photographed herself with her cellphone in what appeared to be a clothing shop, as racks of clothing filled the background behind her. Bella took center stage as she positioned herself directly in front of the camera’s lens, posing with her right hand raised, and her hips propped out. She further exuded a sultry vibe as she sported a pout on her face and directed her gaze directly toward her phone’s screen.

The stunner’s long, highlighted blond hair — which featured dark roots — was flipped to the right and appeared to be styled in loose curls as it cascaded down her back and over her right shoulder.

Still, her famous curves evidently stole the show, as she flaunted her killer figure easily in a revealing outfit.

The black dress looked to be made out of a sheer velvet material and featured three thin straps, two that went over her shoulders and one that wrapped around her back. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it was designed with a plunging neckline that drew attention to her voluptuous chest and exposed a great deal of cleavage. The dress was also quite form-fitting on the model and showcased her hips, and bodacious derrière.

She finished the look off with a gold watch and a gold bracelet.

She tagged the location in the post as Manaus, Brazil.

In the caption, she tagged Balada, the clothing company that designed her dress, and wrote in Portuguese that she sometimes prefers long dresses, per Google Translator.

The sultry snapshot was instantly met with a large amount of support and approval from fans, amassing more than 26,000 likes since going live late Thursday. More than 330 followers also took to the comments section to shower Bella with compliments on her body, beauty, and outfit.

“Super tremendous photo,” one person said, in Portuguese.

“Marvelous,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Magnificent, just magnificent,” a third user added.

“You are unique, divine, beautiful, and very sexy,” a fourth asserted.

Bella has shared many stunning image of herself to social media, especially this past summer. On August 2, she dazzled her fans once again after she rocked yet another skimpy dress from Balada, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 36,000 likes.