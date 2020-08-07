Kristen Wiig Says IVF Was Extremely ‘Difficult,’ Explains Why She & Her Fiancé Chose A Surrogate Birth

A couple of months after her surrogate gave birth to twins, Kristen Wiig opened up to InStyle about why she and fiancé Avi Rothman eventually chose surrogacy over other methods of conception. According to the interview, Wiig struggled significantly with IVF and called it the “most difficult time” of her life.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Wiig and Rothman allegedly welcomed twins into the world via their surrogate earlier this year.

InStyle confirmed that the pair officially became parents to two newborns in January, and they have been quarantining for about six months in Los Angeles alongside their children.

According to the article, the former Saturday Night Live star was “struck by the isolation, the strange ‘underground’ nature of the infertility process that included three years of IVF and ultimately led to surrogacy.”

Wiig admitted she wished she had “asked for more help” and opened up about it more when she was going through the many challenges connected with conceiving, it is part of the reason she decided now was the right time to discuss it with the publication.

Wiig described the experience she and Rothman had been dealing with for the majority of their relationship. She said they spent about three years dealing with the IVF process, and it was incredibly draining for her in every facet of her life.

“I wasn’t myself. There are so many emotions that go with it — you’re always waiting by the phone and getting test results, and it was just bad news after bad news. Occasionally there would be a good month, but then it was just more bad news. There was a lot of stress and heartache.”

It became so ingratiated into her day-to-day life that she had to give herself shots in public places, like airport bathrooms.

The 46-year-old said she was so drained by talking about it and dealing with the emotional ramifications that she eventually “stopped talking about it entirely.”

Wiig told the interviewer that she started to realize there was this “underground community” of people struggling with the same thing as her, but everyone felt too scared to open up and discuss it.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

On top of beating herself up for feeling like there was something wrong with her body, she also dealt with concerns that her fiancé would start to see her differently. However, on the rare occasion she did talk to someone, she realized there were a lot of others who had experienced similar emotions.

The Bridesmaids actress said she was so convinced she could do it herself, even when the “doctor mentioned going other routes,” she would reject him every time he brought it up.

Eventually, she came around to the idea of surrogacy and said they found an amazing woman to do the job.

Despite still feeling some insecurity about not being able to get pregnant herself, Wiig said she had to tell herself that their surrogate “was giving” them “the greatest gift,” and realized she just wanted their kids to arrive safe and healthy.

“Overall it was a very beautiful thing, and now that I’m on the other side, I wouldn’t have had it any other way,” she told the outlet.