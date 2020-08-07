Kelly Brook Stuns Fans By Showing Off Major Cleavage In Pink Patterned Bikini

Kelly Brook took a trip to the beach with her boyfriend and her adorable dog.

Kelly Brook treated her fans to a glimpse of her bombshell curves in her latest Instagram update. The 40-year-old actress and radio host was photographed relaxing on the beach with her boyfriend and her adorable pet pooch. She was dressed to soak up some rays in a bikini that showed off her enviable hourglass figure.

Kelly shared a number of photos with her Instagram followers on Friday. The popular British glamour model revealed that she’s currently enjoying a staycation, and her adventure at home included a scenic hike down East Portlemouth & Gara Rock Trail in Salcombe, Devon, England. She and her beau, Jeremy Parisi, 34, then hit the beach. The couple was joined by Kelly’s adorable fluffy brown puppy, a Cavapoo named Teddy.

Kelly rocked a pale pink bikini that was decorated with a pattern of green leaves in various shapes. Her top had thick shoulder straps and massive underwire cups that provided plenty of support for her famous assets. The garment also displayed a generous amount of her cleavage. Her matching bottoms had a mid-rise waist with flirty ties on the sides. The leg openings were cut high to elongate her shapely thighs.

Kelly had her brunette hair tied up with a leopard-print ribbon. Her other accessories included a pair of dark sunglasses, which she wore pushed up on top of her head, and a few pieces of jewelry. She rocked two bracelets and a Y-necklace that dangled down between her breasts.

Kelly struck a model pose by getting down on her knees in the sand. Her legs were slightly spread, and her arms were down at her sides. In one hand, she held Teddy’s leash. The cute canine was lying down in front of her and keeping himself occupied by chewing on something.

Jeremy popped a squat next to his gorgeous girlfriend as their photo was snapped. The shirtless model rocked a pair of dark blue swim trunks. The couple was posing in area full of exposed rock. A tall, pointed mound of earth partially covered with grass jutted up behind them.

Kelly’s 1.2 million Instagram followers pressed the like button on her post over 15,000 times in the span of an hour, and they also took to the comments section to shower her with praise.

“The most gorgeous girl in the world,” read one message.

“Kelly you absolute babe you!” gushed another person.

“Your fella is the luckiest bloke,” a third fan opined.

“Perfect…. Just need the wings and a halo,” a fourth admirer wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelly recently revealed that she’s working on a new calendar. She has shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from some of her shoots, including one that showed her rocking a gold swimsuit.