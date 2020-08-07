Daisy Keech Flaunts Sinuous Form In Torn Jeans, Tight Tank Top

The Clubhouse’s co-founder, model and social media maven Daisy Keech proved with her most recent update on Instagram that she doesn’t have to pose in a skimpy bikini or an ultra-sheer top to own the frame. With her post on Friday, August 7, the 20-year-old Hype House alum managed to bring the heat while properly highlighting her tight, yet curvaceous form while sporting a pair of torn blue jeans and a tank top.

In the accompanying caption, Keech credited photographer Casius Dean for the sexy snapshot, while offering the opinion that pictures taken with an iPhone can actually turn out better than images that are captured with high-end cameras. Whether or not that is actually true, Keech’s fans wasted no time in voicing their overwhelming approval for her latest smartphone pic in the post’s comment thread.

“Why are you so pretty tho??” asked one admirer.

“You’d look good with any camera,” opined another user, in reference to Keech’s iPhone remarks.

“Honestly all I can say is stunning,” stated a third commenter.

“NOBODY AS BEAUTIFUL AS YOU,” exclaimed another admirer.

In the aforementioned photo, Keech was captured from a side angle by Dean as she leaned against a door frame. In doing so, she rested her upper back and round assets against it while she turned her head to face the camera directly. All the while, the TikTok star — who now boasts 6 million followers on that platform in addition to her 5.1 million followers on IG — offered a seductive look for its lens.

The bottom portion of her right cheek was left visible through a sizable tear in the seat of her jeans. Meanwhile, her knee on the same side similarly poked out through a hole in her pants. Just above the shredded garment, her midriff was left exposed beneath a tight, pink tank top with a peach-hued border that pleasantly molded to the contours of her perky bust.

As she posed, Keech’s lengthy blond hair curled and stretched downward as it draped over her back, extending all the way to her mid-section. Furthermore, her pink lips were parted ever so slightly in a particularly teasing fashion.

Keech’s latest offering IG generated a large response on IG — as her photo updates are wont to do — getting double-tapped to the tune of nearly 85,000 likes in just 30 minutes after being uploaded. Moreover, nearly 500 comments had been left by her fans, many of which shared sentiments similar to those mentioned above.

As shared via The Inquisitr earlier this week, Keech also managed to provide striking snaps of her alluring physique as she flaunted her blond locks and incredible cleavage in a steamy, two-pic slideshow.