Kate Bock Flaunts Bombshell Body In Bed For Sexy Series Of Snaps

Kate Bock added some serious heat to her already scorching Instagram feed this past weekend by sharing a quadruple photo update with her 690,000-plus followers. The sizzling series of snaps were added to her page on Sunday, and they captured her in bed with her pooch by her side.

The post consisted of one photo with four different panels that each showed a different image of Bock. In the upper left corner, the model could be seen crouched down in bed with her legs tucked near her chest. She sat on top of a white duvet cover, and the navy blue headboard added a splash of color to the white wall behind her. Bock grabbed her long, blond tresses in her hands as she gazed into the camera with her lips slightly parted. She opted for a three-piece set that did a great job of showing off her phenomenal curves.

On her upper half, she opted for a sports bra in a solid gray color. The garment was tight around her ribs, and it helped to accentuate her tiny midsection and waist. She wore a pink sweatshirt over the bra but rolled it up near her arms so that fans were still able to see her figure. On her lower half, Bock opted to rock a pair of high-waisted bottoms that stretched over her navel. The undergarment boasted the same white hue as Bock’s duvet cover and featured high-cut sides that showed off her long and lean legs.

The model styled her long, blond locks down and with a few natural waves. Bock rolled her sleeves up just enough to treat fans to a view of a gold bracelet that was worn on her left wrist. The second image in the set captured Bock pulling the sweatshirt over her arms. She extended her right arm straight toward the ceiling while using the opposite hand to tug at the fabric. In the shot on the lower left, Bock appeared to be pulling the sweater off of her figure, and her head was engulfed with the cloth.

In the last image in the series, Bock enlisted the help of a furry friend and had her dog, Vestry, by her side. The model gathered her locks into a ponytail and showed off her killer figure in the same, sexy attire.

The post has been a smash with fans thus far, and it’s already accrued over 13,000 likes and 100-plus comments. Most Instagrammers commented on the caption of the post, which asked what Vestry thought of the photoshoot.

“I think Vestry’s thinking ‘Good morning, Mommy! Are we going jogging today?'” one follower commented.

“Probably the same thing that the rest of us are: Wow Babygirl is really really pretty and sexy af,” another social media user complimented with the addition of a few heart-eye emoji.

“Beautiful hair and makeup,” one more admirer chimed in.