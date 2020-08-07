Cardi B Thinks She ‘Will Have A Mental Breakdown’ If Donald Trump Gets Reelected

Cardi B can barely stomach the idea of Donald Trump remaining in the White House for another four years. Hollywood Life reported that during a new interview with SiriusXM’s Swaggy Sie, the “Please Me” singer said she would “have a meltdown,” possibly even “a mental breakdown” if Joe Biden does not win the upcoming presidential election.

While Cardi heavily endorsed Bernie Sanders during the primaries, she has decided to support the 77-year-old after he became the official Democratic candidate.

The 27-year-old was so dedicated to Sanders’s campaign that she even interviewed him on two separate occasions.

She was devoted to the possibility of him winning the 2020 election and reportedly “distraught” when he ultimately decided to leave the presidential race.

Cardi thinks a great deal of responsibility falls on American citizens who neglected to vote in presidential primaries.

“You know how this new generation is. We be loving something, but we’re just too lazy to do it. Motherf*ckers was just too lazy to vote.”

Cardi has been vocal about encouraging her fanbase and others to vote in the November election because there is far “too much at stake” for citizens

to skip the polls and stay home.

Part of the reason she’s okay with voting for Biden is because Sanders did eventually decided to endorse him, something she revealed in a different interview on SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

During that segment, Cardi was asked about the likelihood of Biden selected a Black woman to run alongside him.

“I think that’s great; ain’t nobody keep it realer than a f*cking Black woman. Ain’t nobody gonna tell it how it is or give ultimatums like a Black woman,” she responded.

Hollywood Life also reported that Cardi had previously admitted to being frightened of how things look across the country right now.

She said she truly cares “about the people” and is afraid of how the country will look in the future, expressing her fears about “another war” and the country’s economic downfall.

“People are not making money. Some people are getting money and they’re not supposed to be getting money. This coronavirus sh*t, I want it to be over.”

Earlier today, The Inquisitr reported that Cardi’s new song “WAP,” which features fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, was publically panned by James P. Bradley, the Republican House of Representatives candidate for California’s 33rd district. He even went on his Twitter account to diss the song and claim Megan and Cardi were terrible role models.