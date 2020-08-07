Natalie Roush Flaunts Major Underboob Wearing Untied String Bikini On The Beach

Instagram model Natalie Roush flaunted her enviable physique on Instagram Friday afternoon, to the delight of her 933,000 followers. The stunning image racked up almost 20,000 likes in the first hour after it went live.

Natalie wore a revealing black string bikini that left little to the imagination. The top featured two tiny triangular pieces of lightweight fabric that tied around the back of her neck with thin straps. The corresponding straps that would wrap around her ribcage were untied, both long ends trailing along the sides of her slim figure.

The soft bikini cups rose up above the bottom curves her bare, unconfined breasts, displaying an ample amount of underboob. The perfectly smooth swell of her skin was alluringly tempting.

The matching bottom was also a triangular shape that covered her bits and little else. It was loosely tied in bows on either side of her curvaceous hips, high around the most slender part of her narrow waist.

Natalie posed leaning against the root-heavy base of an enormous palm tree, in front of tranquil, blue-green water. She bent her left knee and let her leg fall open, seemingly resting the bottom of her foot on the tree below her behind.

Her left arm was raised over her head, and she gently tousled her long, damp, brunette tresses as they seemingly blew in the beachy breeze. Her other arm rested near her body, but she bent her elbow and curved her fingers toward her, perhaps managing a few loose strands of hair.

Natalie turned her gorgeous face off-camera, letting the natural diffused sunshine illuminate her striking profile and delicate features. Light kissed her high cheekbones and strong jawline. She appeared to be intently watching the shoreline in the distance. She let her lips part ever so slightly.

In the second image, Natalie dropped both arms and grasped the ends of the untied bikini strings with her fingertips, pulling them slightly away and in front of her lean, toned torso. She cocked her head to one side and gazed seductively at the camera.

A sandy beach surrounded by lush, tropical foliage was visible in the distance on the right side of the image. A huge, multi-level white structure with multiple balconies, as well as some smaller structures, could be seen at the horizon just off center.

An almost cloudless azure sky mirrored the hue of the ocean below, growing a gradually deeper hue the further it was from the horizon.