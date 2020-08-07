‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Adam & Chelsea Face Complications From Sharon

The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that there is trouble in paradise for Chelsea and Adam’s relationship. It comes in the form of Genoa City’s newest therapist — Sharon. Chelsea actress Melissa Claire Egan recently previewed the upcoming storyline with CBS Soaps In Depth, and she teased that it is full of some unexpected twists and turns that she expects viewers will love.

When The Young and the Restless last aired new episodes near the end of April before it ran out of material due to shutting down production in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, Adam (Mark Grossman) had received some bombshell news. Victor (Eric Braeden) told his son that he’d kept a secret about who killed AJ Montalvo all those years ago. While Adam felt sure his father did the dirty deed, The Mustache informed jo, that he only tried to protect him. Adam was the one who caused the man’s untimely death — at least according to Victor. Adam isn’t quite sure that he believes his dear old dad, he wrestles with the situation and tries to unblock memories that he may have kept hidden from himself growing up.

“Adam’s basically having an emotional breakdown because he was just told that he killed someone when he was a young boy,” Egan previewed. “So that’s obviously a lot to take in. And at first, he doesn’t remember. So Chelsea is trying to be a supportive wife and be there for him and try to convince him he’s not a monster. But obviously, that’s a really hard thing to do.”

CBS

Of note, Egan said that Chelsea is Adam’s wife, but so far, they haven’t gotten married. He had proposed, though, so perhaps that is on the horizon for them, or maybe it was just a slip from the actress. They have enjoyed a happy reunion after Nick (Joshua Morrow) broke up with Chelsea over the holidays, and Connor (Judah Mackey) couldn’t be more pleased. There is something, though, that could mar the whole family’s happiness. Adam will need a therapist. The other love of Adam’s life, Sharon (Sharon Case), whom he also proposed to recently, is a counselor now.

“Mentally and emotionally, he’s spent, and he’s trying to remember these things from his childhood that he doesn’t remember, so he needs therapy,” she teased. “And who’s a therapist in town? Sharon. So that’s going to be a bit of an issue for Chelsea, too. It’s really fun.”

While Egan noted that Chelsea doesn’t love the idea of Adam seeing Sharon for help, she believed that fans would appreciate the way the story unfolds over teh coming weeks and months.

The actress also said she felt that fans would not notice a big difference in Y&R‘s look despite all teh safety changes the sudser made to keep the cast and crew safe amid the pandemic.