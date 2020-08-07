Maura Higgins Sizzles In A Vey Revealing Animal-Print Bikini

British reality TV star and model Maura Higgins went online on Friday, August 7, and posted a skin-baring picture to wow her legions of admirers.

In the picture, Maura — who became famous after participating in the popular TV show Love Island— could be seen rocking a very revealing, animal-print bikini top through which she showed off major skin.

The ensemble boasted triangular cups, a plunging neckline, and a thin string that ran across her chest. The risque outfit also allowed her to put her taut stomach and sculpted abs on full display.

Maura wore her brunette tresses in soft, romantic waves, and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and bosom. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a gold chain pendant that rested at the base of her throat, thus drawing attention toward her flawless décolletage. She also opted for a delicate bracelet in one of her wrists.

The photoshoot took place indoors. A sofa and two wall paintings could be seen in the background. To pose, Maura stood straight, rested her forearm on a black leather chair, parted her lips, and gazed right into the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Marua referenced her tiger-print attire and jokingly wrote that she doesn’t bite.

Within an hour of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 82,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Maura’s admirers flocked to the comments section and shared 620-plus messages to praise her amazing figure, sultry looks, and her incredible sense of style. Such a volume of interest shows that Maura is quite popular on the photo-sharing website, so it should be no surprise that most of her photos go viral.

“I mean, I thought I was straight until I saw this….thanks for the confusion,” one of her fans commented, adding a laughing emoji.

“You’re looking so hot and fierce, I will gladly let you bite me,” another user chimed in.

“Wow, Maura, you are totally unreal. I am obsessed with you,” a third admirer remarked.

“You’re goals. Face, body and personality, you have the lot!” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “stunning,” “marry me,” and “magnificent,” to express their adoration for the hottie.

Aside from her regular followers, several other models and TV stars also liked and commented on the picture, including Kendall Rae Knight, Molly Mae Hague, Shaughna Phillips, and Hayley Hughes.

Maura teases her admirers with her steamy snapshots quite often. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, on July 26, she shared a very hot pic on her timeline in which she was featured rocking a racy black outfit.