Nicky Gile Flaunts Perky Derrière In Tiny Bikini

Nicky Gile thrilled her 1.7 million followers on Instagram after she posted a sizzling snapshot of herself in a bikini on Friday, August 7. The American model rocked the skimpy swimwear as she enjoyed the sunny weather in Mexico.

The snap showed Nicky leaning on a big rock near a cave at the beach. Her knees down to her feet were submerged in water. According to the geotag, she was at the Gran Cenote in Tulum. The clear, turquoise blue water and several rock formations comprised her background.

She was dressed in her scanty attire and posed sideways. Her head was slightly tilted to the side, and her head faced the opposite direction from the camera. The angle may have obscured her face from view, but her fans were satisfied with the sheer display of skin. Many gushed over her pert booty, expressing their thoughts in the comments. Sunlight glowed over her flawless physique, making her sun-kissed complexion shine.

The 26-year-old influencer sported a teal blue two-piece swimsuit from a brand called Sanori Swim. The front side of the swimwear was hardly shown in the snap. From what was visible, it boasted padded cups that seemed to have a snug fit around her chest. It had a double closure on the back, and possibly strapless.

She wore the matching thong that presumably boasted a low-cut waistline that helped accentuate her tiny waist. The bottoms had straps that were tied on each side of her curvy hips, and high leg cuts that elongated her lean legs.

Nicky wore her long, blond locks loose. It looked like the model went swimming before the photo shoot session, as her strands were wet. She sported a ring on her right ring finger and nothing else.

In the caption, Nicky mentioned that the place was one of her favorite tourist spots whenever she visits Tulum. She made sure to give credit to Sanori Swim by tagging the brand in the picture. She also tagged Brandon DelBianco, the professional photographer who took the stunning snapshot.

The latest share has accrued over 15,100 likes and 200-plus comments in less than a day. Many of her online supporters took to the comments section and dropped emoji and adoring messages. Most of them told her she looked so sexy. Other admirers raved about her jaw-dropping display.

“You are one of my favorite models on Instagram,” a fan commented.

“You are the most amazing view, girl!!!” wrote another follower.

“That bikini just barely fits in the best possible way!! So beautiful and hot,” gushed a third social media user.