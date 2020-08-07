‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday: Thomas Urges Steffy To Take Painkillers

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, August 10 reveal that Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) loved ones are still encouraging her to take the drugs, per Soaps. Ever since she had her accident, her family has been very vocal about her taking her medication.

Broken But On The Mend

Steffy was in an accident with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). She was knocked by his car while driving on her motorcycle. Bill immediately called for help and she was taken to the hospital. There, Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) took her under his wing.

It was only after the physician ordered more x-rays that they discovered Steffy’s ribs took a battering in the crash. He noted that she chose to power through the pain without the drugs and warned her family that her approach was unhealthy. He also told his patient that she could not pick up her daughter, which was a bummer for her to hear.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), in particular, made sure to let Steffy know that she should take the pills. Pretty soon, everyone was repeating the mantra that the pills were good. Steffy’s only goal was to get home to her daughter so she did everything she could to see Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) again.

The Bold and the Beautiful showed that the Forrester co-CEO was discharged from the hospital. Recently, Dr. Finnegan dropped by to deliver some paperwork. There was an obvious spark between doctor and patient.

Angela Weiss / Getty Images

Thomas Stands By His Sister

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) returned to Los Angeles when he heard that his sister had been involved in a motor vehicle collision. He has been supporting Steffy since she is a single mother to a toddler and he knows that she won’t be able to cope on her own.

Steffy’s older brother also knows her well. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he discovers that she’s in more pain than she’s letting on. He will chide his little sister and urge her to take her medication.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers dish that Steffy will comply and take the painkillers. The physician had warned her that she was only prolonging her healing process if she did not take the drugs.

It seems as if the soap opera is gearing up for a painkiller addiction storyline. All Steffy’s loved ones are constantly talking about the medication that she should be taking. And instead of downplaying their concern, she is reluctant to down the pills.

Either way, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that the sexy doctor will continue to play a role in Steffy’s life.