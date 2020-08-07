Niece Waidhofer Is A Bombshell In A Tan Bustier & A Tiny Skirt: ‘I Felt A Great Disturbance In The Force’

Niece Waidhofer looked like a total bombshell in a new pic she shared with her 1.9 million Instagram followers on Friday afternoon.

In the photograph, Waidhofer posed for the camera by leaning against her window with her arm folded behind her head. She peered through the slats in the partially open blinds while simultaneously tucking her thumb into the waistband of her tiny skirt. Overall, the model looked sexy and relaxed as she showed off her trim figure.

She wore a tan lace bustier that showcased her ample breasts and gave her fans a hearty glimpse of her plunging cleavage. Aside from her skimpy top, Waidhofer rocked a small skirt with a sizable slit and a pair of scarlet, belted, thigh-high stockings.

In her geotag, she simply wrote “GET HELP” which appeared to be aimed at her critics, as did her caption. Waidhofer has recently been involved in some drama with her fans after she filed a lawsuit with a website called ThotHub which allegedly steals content from paywall websites such as OnlyFans.

Since she got her attorneys involved, it seemed that the site had been taken down and many people were angry that they could no longer view her other photographs for free online.

In her caption, she made a cheeky Star Wars reference while calling out her haters for reportedly wishing “cancer” on her “potential future children” because they can no longer see “stolen content” on the site.

Within two hours of going live, Waidhofer’s post racked up an astounding 39,500 likes and over 600 comments. The majority of responses were from her fans and supporters, although some people did respond negatively to the post to try and make her feel bad for being outspoken for allegedly having her stuff stolen.

“Oh, you brought down ThotHub? That’s actually pretty good news for content creators. Good work!!” said one person.

“The belt straps on the stockings is a really great touch,” added another.

“You come up with the funniest comments! Also, you are the queen of roasting all your haters and trolls! Funny, beautiful and sexy! Damn, some guy is or will be lucky some day!” chimed in a third admirer.

“Perfect as always, haters felt the rage of the death star,” wrote a fourth fan.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that the stunner had shared yet another scintillating update with her admirers. In that pic, she posed on all fours in front of her mirror while wearing a lace black bra and sheer stockings.