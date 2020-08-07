Cindy Prado Flaunts Cleavage And Curves In Skimpy Top And Matching Skirt

American bombshell Cindy Prado sent thousands of fans on social media into a frenzy after she posted some sizzling new photos of herself on Friday, August 7. The beauty shared the post with her 1.5 million followers on Instagram and it instantly became a hit.

The 27-year-old, who is most famously known for being a fashion model signed to Elite Miami, was photographed outdoors, seemingly on a lush property. Cindy took center stage as she positioned herself directly in front of the camera for the slideshow, which consisted of five photos. She switched between a number of sultry and angular poses. She also emitted a sexy vibe as she pouted, propped her hips out, and looked away from the camera’s lens.

Her long highlighted blond hair cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in slight, natural-looking waves.

Her killer figure stood out most in the series, as she showcased her famous curves in a stylish and revealing ensemble.

Her top was strapless and featured a vibrant, abstract print. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her chest, highlighting her assets. The number also revealed a great deal of cleavage as it featured a large cut-out in the front of its body. Furthermore, the piece was designed with a wrap-around strap that showcased Cindy’s chiseled core.

She teamed the skimpy top with a matching skirt, that looked to double as a cover-up. The long garment, which featured a large slit over her right leg, flaunted her curvy hips, pert derriere, and toned legs.

Underneath the skirt, it appeared Cindy rocked a light blue thong. She finished the look off with a large straw hat and a matching bag.

In the caption, she revealed her outfit was designed by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company she promotes.

The eye-catching slideshow was met with a lot of support from fans, garnering more than 8,000 likes since going live two hours ago. More than 100 followers also took to the comments section to compliment Cindy on her figure, beauty, and outfit.

“Beautiful lady,” one user wrote of the model.

“You are amazing,” added a second fan.

“Beautiful Cindy, happy Friday dear,” a third admirer remarked.

“Love you sweetheart,” a fourth individual chimed in.

Cindy has shared a number of jaw-dropping looks to her social media account, especially these past few days. Just earlier today, she dazzled fans once again after she rocked an all-black outfit that displayed her physique, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 32,000 likes, so far.