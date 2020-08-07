Ariana James Sends Temperatures Soaring In A Cheeky One-Piece Swimsuit

Ariana James took to Instagram on Friday to share a sizzling new shot that kicked off the weekend right. The skin-baring snap captured the model in an insanely sexy one-piece that highlighted her curves.

The snapshot showed Ariana posed in profile in the middle of a kitchen. The background of the image was blurred, but a plant, dark wood cabinetry, and overhead lighting could be seen behind the model.

Ariana stood next to a puffy white ottoman that was beside a small dining table with a few cream-colored chairs gathered around it. The model tucked her arms near her side as she looked over her shoulder with a seductive stare.

Ariana opted for a skimpy black swimsuit that did more showing than it did covering.

The top of the suit had thick straps that stretched over her bronze arms while its large armholes showed an impressive amount of sideboob. The piece featured several scandalous elements, including an incredibly high-cut design that showed off her muscular legs and cheeky posterior.

Her pert derriere was decorated with a dark ink tattoo, which drew even further attention to her flawless backside. The high-rise design also allowed Ariana to show off her tiny waist and midsection. The front of the suit featured a black buckle that was worn near Ariana’s ribs.

She added an earring to both of her piercings, including a hoop earring and a stud. She pulled her long, dark tresses halfway back and wore a few loose strands of hair to frame of her face. Ariana added volume to her hair with several curls that spilled over her shoulders and back while the bottom of her mane grazed her derriere.

In its short time live, the photo has already accrued over 86,000 likes from Ariana’s adoring fans. More than 1,500 social media users opted to take their admiration a step further by flooding the comments section with compliments.

The majority of Ariana’s fans wrote in Spanish while several others chimed in using English. A few more used the universal language of emoji to express their opinions.

“Omg, you’re amazing and the most perfect specimen that I have ever seen,” one follower gushed with the addition of a few flame and heart emoji.

“Aaaahhyy you are so perfect,” a second fan exclaimed.

“Strong and muy beautiful. You are an inspiration to everyone my sweet love,” another social media user chimed in.

“Ariana is a girl on fire. Those legs are the most beautiful I have ever seen,” a fourth wrote.