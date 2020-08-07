WWE News: Two Former Superstars Claim That Roman Reigns Requested To Work With Them Prior To Releases

According to a report from Fightful Select, by way of Sportskeeda, Roman Reigns was one of several top talents who requested to work with Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder — who were collectively known as The Revival — before they were released from their WWE contracts earlier this year.

The allies — who have been renamed FTR since joining All Elite Elite Wrestling — told Sean Ross Sapp that “The Big Dog” was one of many superstars who went to bat for them during their time in the promotion.

Reigns was supposedly so keen on working with the duo that he even went to Vince McMahon personally. The boss had other plans in mind, however, and they never got to have a notable program with each other.

The report also stated that Randy Orton was one of the top stars who wanted to work with the former Tag Team Champions. Orton and the duo were briefly aligned on Friday Night SmackDown in 2019, and their partnership was one of the main reasons why The Revival lasted as long as they did, according to Wilder and Dawson.

Dawson and Wilder weren’t happy about their creative direction in the company. They wanted more focus to be placed on tag team wrestling as they felt the division was an afterthought.

During the conversation, the former Tag Team Champions said that they realized that not even Orton pushing for them was going to improve their situation in WWE.

According to the ex-superstars, that’s what prompted them to leave WWE. They also said that some of the ideas that were pitched for them had negative aspects, which they’ve elaborated on in the past.

Dawson and Wilder also claimed that The Usos, Bray Wyatt, The New Day and Shane McMahon asked for programs with them. They did feature in matches and segments with most of those superstars, but their words suggest that their peers were keen on engaging in more meaningful programs with them.

The pitches often concluded with Dawson and Wilder being pulled from hot angles. They might have stuck around if that didn’t happen, but the former champions seem happy in their new promotion, after signing their contracts on the latest episode of Dynamite.

AEW has a deep duos division and FTR has been booked as one of the strongest teams in it since their arrival. They are currently involved in a program with The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Adam Page, who are all among some of the most popular wrestlers in the entire company.