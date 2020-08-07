Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Major Cleavage In Cheetah-Print Bikini While On The Beach

Internet sensation Yaslen Clemente sent temperatures soaring on social media after she shared a sexy new photo of herself on Friday, August 7. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to post the sizzling content for her 2 million followers and it quickly caught the attention of plenty of fans.

The 23-year-old model was photographed outdoors on the beach as the ocean filled the background behind her. Yaslen took center stage as she situated herself directly in front of the camera for the image. She exuded a very sexy vibe as she posed while on her knees. She also pouted for the camera, and directed her strong gaze straight toward its lens.

Yaslen’s highlighted blond hair looked to be dripping wet with water as it cascaded down her back — indicating the model had taken a dip in the ocean.

Still, it was her killer curves that clearly commanded the most attention in the photo as she flaunted her famous physique in a very skimpy bikini.

Her swimsuit top featured a cheetah print and tied around her neck and back. The garment was quite tight on the model, accentuating her chest. Furthermore, the top’s tiny triangular cups struggled to contain her voluptuous assets and exposed a great deal of cleavage, some underboob, and a bit of sideboob.

She teamed the top with a matching pair of bikini bottoms that also did not offer much coverage as they were designed with a high-rise skimpy cut. The bottoms particularly drew attention to her curvy hips and bodacious derriere. The briefs’ high side-straps also helped flaunt her slim core.

Yaslen revealed that she was photographed in Cabo San Lucas.

Meanwhile, in the caption, she alerted her followers to a new YouTube video she uploaded on her page.

The sizzling image was met with a large amount of approval and support, accumulating more than 12,000 likes in just the first hour after going live. Additionally, more than 140 followers took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her body, good looks, and bikini.

“So beautiful and exciting,” one social media user commented, following the sentiment with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Looking gorgeous babe,” a second admirer chimed in.

“My boo is looking so fine,” a third individual proclaimed.

“Absolutely stunning, oh my God,” a fourth follower asserted.

Yaslen has posted a number of eye-catching updates with fans on her Instagram account. Just earlier today, she sent fans into a frenzy after rocking yet another skimpy tiger-print bikini, per The Inquisitr. That post received more than 36,000 likes, so far.