Ex-‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Honors Fiance Steve Lodge On His Birthday, Confirms He Fills Her ‘Love Tank’

Vicki Gunvalson shared a tribute to her fiancé on Instagram.

Vicki Gunvalson honored her fiancé, Steve Lodge, on his 62nd birthday with a series of photos on her Instagram page.

On August 7, along with a slideshow that featured Steve solo, with Vicki, her kids, and her grandchildren, the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast mate gave a shout out to her “incredible” fiancé, who she thanked for encouraging her to always follow her dreams and allowing himself to be a part of them.

“I’m looking forward to spending the rest of our lives together and me teaching you everyday how to learn what ‘let’s whoop it up’ really means,” Vicki wrote in the caption of her post.

Vicki went on to thank Steve, who proposed to her in April 2019 amid filming on the 14th season of RHOC, for loving her children and the rest of her family, just as she does with his.

“I hope you have an incredible day in one of the most beautiful places on earth,” she continued.

According to Vicki, she and Steve are spending the weekend of his birthday in Pueerto Vallarta, Mexico, where they’ve been vacationing together for the past few years and purchased a condo earlier this year.

In addition to several comments from fans who wished Steve a happy birthday, one person shared a shady comment in which she suggested that Steve didn’t fill Vicki’s love tank. However, over a year into her engagement, Vicki is completely fulfilled in her relationship with Steve and quickly shut the idea down.

“But…. he doesn’t fill/feel;) your love tank up! Lol,” the person said.

“He doesn’t? Wouldn’t be with him if he didn’t,” Vicki replied.

Steve Lodge and Vicki Gunvalson are seen on ‘RHOC.’ Casey Durkin / Bravo

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Vicki opened up about her exit from RHOC during an episode of her podcast series, Whoop It Up with Vicki, which was transcribed by Reality Blurb in June, admitting that when it comes to her current life, she may not be ideal for reality television. As she explained, she’s been “happy and content” in the years since Steve came into her life and doesn’t have as much drama as she did when the show first began.

“Do you think… that I became happy and content, so to speak, and not a lot of drama? Do you think that the producers and Bravo thought that my life is too normal now?” Vicki wondered.

Vicki was released from her full-time position on the show last year and announced she would not return for Season 15 in January.