Keilah Kang Flaunts Her Slender Physique In A Fancy Black Bikini

American model Keilah Kang took to her Instagram page on Friday, August 7, and treated her 2.1 million followers to a very hot picture.

In the snap, Keilah could be seen rocking a stylish, two-piece black striped bathing suit that perfectly accentuated her slender figure. She wore a crop style bikini top that boasted thin straps and a low-cut neckline, one which allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage.

Keilah paired her top with matching, high-waisted bottoms that drew attention toward her slim waist and her lean legs. The risque ensemble also enabled the hottie to flaunt her taut stomach.

The model wore her brunette tresses down, letting her long and silky locks cascade over her back and shoulder. In terms of jewelry, she opted for two gold pendants, one of which had her name carved into it. She also accessorized with multiple rings.

The photoshoot took place at a beach, against the breathtaking background of the ocean and the clear blue sky. To pose, Keilah stood amid some large rocks and soaked up the sun. She slightly spread her legs, touched one of her thighs, arched her back, gazed straight into the camera, and flashed her charming smile.

In the caption, Keilah attributed her smile and cheerful mood to Friday. She also asked her fans to share their weekend plans. That apart, she also informed users that her hot bikini was from the online beachwear retailer, Swiminista. She also offered her fans a 10 percent discount code to shop from the brand’s website.

Within three hours of posting, the steamy photograph racked up more than 45,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Keilah’s ardent admirers took to the comments section and shared 400-plus messages to praise her amazing figure and her pretty facial features.

“You are very cute and I like you a lot, Keilah,” one of her fans commented, adding multiple kiss emoji.

“Oh wow, you look smoking hot in this bikini. I am in love with your beautiful smile,” another user chimed in.

“I want to go to the beach with you, my princess,” a third follower wrote.

“You have the most wonderful figure I have ever seen,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “perfection,” “on fire,” and “so sexy,” to express their admiration for the model.

Keilah regularly posts her sultry snapshots on her Instagram page to wow her legions of admirers. As The Inquisitr previously reported, on August 4, she shared a photograph in which she was featured flaunting her amazing body in a royal blue bathing suit.