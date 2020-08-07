Rachel Ward Sizzles In Satin Crop Top & Matching High-Cut Underwear

On Friday, August 7, British model Rachel Ward shared a series of sultry snaps with her 610,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 29-year-old posing on a balcony overlooking a street. According to the post’s geotag, the location of the photoshoot was Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

Rachel sizzled in a plunging white satin puff-sleeved crop top with front tie detailing and a pair of matching high-cut underwear. The ensemble, which was from the clothing company Oh Polly, left little to the imagination. Her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The model kept the sexy look simple and accessorized with only her sparkling wedding ring set.

For the picture, the blond bombshell styled her honey-colored hair in voluminous curls, giving her additional glamour.

In the first image, she stood with her shoulders back and her back arched, further emphasizing her fantastic figure. Rachel rested her elbows on the balcony railing, as she focused her attention on the photographer, parting her full lips. She altered her position for the following photo by turning her body slightly and bending one of her knees. She tilted her chin down and looked directly at the camera lens.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for Oh Polly.

Many of her admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“You are my Goddess,” wrote a fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“Gorgeous as always,” added a different devotee, along with two heart-eye emoji.

“That is an [i]ncredible look, just [s]tunning,” remarked another follower.

“Now you [have] taken my breath away,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Rachel engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 3,000 likes.

The Manchester native is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. For instance, Rachel recently uploaded a provocative picture, where she opted to go braless in a sheer white crop top. She also wore figure-hugging jeans which showcased her shapely hips. That post has been liked more than 10,000 times since it was shared.