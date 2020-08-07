Katya Elise Henry Shows Off Insane Figure In Skimpy Black Monokini

American model Katya Elise Henry left plenty of fans stunned after she shared a sexy new image of herself in a bathing suit on Friday, August 7. The bombshell shared the content with her 7.6 million Instagram followers, and it quickly grew in popularity with her followers.

The 25-year-old — who is best known for her fitness regimen — was photographed seemingly indoors in front of a metal fence. Katya took center stage as she positioned herself directly in front of the camera. Her right hand grabbed the fence behind her as she emitted a great deal of sexiness. She also pouted, propped her hips out, and stared directly into the camera’s lens.

Her long brunette locks were styled in braids that cascaded down her back.

It was her killer curves that clearly stood the show, though, as she flaunted her enviable figure in a very revealing one-piece swimsuit.

Katya’s bathing suit was black with a small, gold ‘S’ imprinted on it. The garment featured a bandeau-style body and two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The swimsuit did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged the model’s chest, highlighting her busty assets. It also revealed a great deal of cleavage and underboob. Furthermore, she was able to display her slim core as the monokini was designed with a very large cutout.

The suit’s bottoms also did not provide much coverage, as they featured a high-rise, skimpy cut that especially helped to show off her curvaceous hips and bodacious derrière.

She finished the look off with a red jacket, and thigh-high black socks.

In the caption, Katya compared herself to soul food, calling herself a “whole mood.”

The daring update was instantly received with support and approval from many fans, accumulating more than 56,000 likes in less than an hour. In the comments section, more than 560 users also showered the model with compliments on her figure, good looks, and revealing ensemble.

“Your thighs are my weakness,” one romantic fan wrote.

“So gorgeous,” a second admirer added, following their compliment with a string of red heart emoji.

“The queen for me,” a third individual remarked.

“So beautiful mama,” a fourth person proclaimed, in Spanish, per Google Translator.

Katya has shared a number of eye-catching posts to social media this past week. On August 5, she shared a sizzling new snapshot of herself in a skimpy navy bikini that again sent her fans into a frenzy, per The Inquisitr. That post received more than 90,000 likes, proving to be popular.