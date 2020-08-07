Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Draws Quarter Of A Million Bikers, No Masks, No Social Distancing

Approximately 250,000 motorcycle enthusiasts are expected to converge on Sturgis, South Dakota this weekend for the city’s annual bike rally, and few to none appear to be wearing masks or practicing social distancing, The Daily Beast reported.

Excluding a nine-day period every summer, the population of Sturgis is about 7,000. However, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which has been a thing for 80 years, increases the number of people in the town 400-fold.

And while normally that’s not an issue, 2020 is anything but a normal year. A worldwide pandemic caused by an infectious disease is raging, and the keys to slowing that crisis include practicing social distancing, not crowding into indoor spaces such as bars and restaurants, and wearing face masks.

Exactly none of that appears to be happening in Sturgis this week, says local psychologist Michael Fellner.

“Nobody is social distancing and none of them are wearing masks. None,” he said.

Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images

Biker Rod Florquest of Wyoming noted a similar observation.

“You really have to look to see someone wearing a mask,” he said.

In fact, some seem to be capitalizing on that flouting of coronavirus guidelines: a local vendor is selling shirts that read, “Screw COVID-19 I came to Sturgis.”

Similarly, on social media, attendees are proudly announcing their intention to go to the event in spite of the pandemic.

“On my way I ain’t scared of the media flue or as we call it round here election flue see ya soon sd,” said an Ohio attendee.

“Just call it a big protest!! And it be A-Ok!!” said another Ohio attendee.

The rally’s organizers do attempt to be making some attempt at encouraging safety protocols, however obliquely. Specifically, The Sturgis Rally’s official website has a “COVID tracker” tab that links to the South Dakota Health Department site, which offers advice about, among other things, how to mitigate the risk of contracting or spreading the virus at public gatherings.

“Highest risk: Large, in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and attendees travel from multiple areas,” reads one bit of advice about the pandemic.

Linda Chaplin, a local woman, said that when she first heard about the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down large gatherings, her first thought was that the Sturgis rally would be a no-go. She was surprised that it’s going ahead as planned.

She was among several other concerned citizens who urged Mayor Mark Carstensen and the City Council to delay or cancel this year’s event. However, their concerns were drowned out by those of local business owners, who noted that their entire livelihoods depend on this nine-day period for their year’s business.