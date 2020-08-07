Dannie Riel Flaunts Derrière In Thong Bodysuit For Steamy Bedroom Snaps

Dannie Riel kicked off the weekend by uploading a pair of smoking-hot photos to her Instagram page. On Friday, the model shared snaps that featured her flaunting her derrière while wearing a thong bodysuit. The images were taken in a bedroom, and they definitely got her fans to buzzing.

The steamy photos saw Dannie on her bed dressed with white linens with a short wooden headboard. A pile of fluffy pillows was near the headboard, and a neck roll pillow was situated in front of Dannie. Not much else was visible in the pictures, making them all about her fabulous physique.

Dannie posed with her backside facing the camera, a view that was sure to get the attention of her followers. Her bodysuit was black and because of the way she was posing, little of the front could be seen. That being said, she still managed to strike some sexy poses.

In the first picture, Dannie was one her knees. She arched her back and flaunted her booty. She turned her face toward the camera while she placed one hand on her thigh. She leaned forward just a bit as her other hand was on the pillow in front of her. She looked down with a sultry expression on her face.

Dannie turned up the heat in the second image, which saw her with the tips of her fingers in the thong. She was still on her knees, but her back was straight, showing off her her round booty and flat abs. It also gave her fans a look at her bustline. She looked to one side with a teasing look in her eyes and her lips parted. Her long hair was parted in off center, and it cascaded in big curls down her back.

Many of Dannie’s followers took to the comment section to let her know what they though of the shots.

“This is the one girl you just don’t EVER get tired of creepingly [sic] staring at!” joked one fan.

“Almost dropped my phone Dannie,” a second Instagram user quipped.

“Fantastic Most beautiful and sexy lady on earth,” gushed a third admirer.

“you cute and beautiful,” a fourth comment read.

Dannie knows how to keep her 1.1 million followers coming back for more. With regular, sexy content that features her wearing a variety of skimpy outfits, her fans never seem to get bored.

Last month, Dannie shared a snap that saw her looking smoking hot in a sexy bikini while she soaked up some sun.