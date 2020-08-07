Alexa Collins Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Animal-Print Bikini On Instagram

Alexa Collins turned up the heat to the max in a new Instagram post on Friday afternoon. The model shared a sexy photo of herself showing off a swimsuit from her own collection with Poema Swim. Her look, aptly named the Alexa, did nothing but favors for her curves and flaunted her very best assets.

The photo showed Alexa standing on what looked to be a patio filled with lounge chairs and outdoor tables, though everything was mostly blurry. In the background, a tall white fence could be seen. According to the post’s geotag, the image was snapped in Miami, Florida. The sun was shining brightly on the scene and cast a glow around the model, who was certainly the center of attention.

Alexa’s look included an off-the-shoulder top in a cheetah print. The short-sleeved bikini had a tie in the front and a low neckline that barely covered her ample cleavage. Additionally, the knot pulled the fabric up on her chest and exposed a bit of underboob.

The tails of the knot fell loosely over Alexa’s flat, toned tummy and directed attention to her matching bottoms. The front of the U-shaped bikini remained low to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. The high cuts perfectly framed the babe’s lean legs.

Alexa finished off the ensemble with a matching headband wrapped around her blond locks, which were tied up in a high bun. A few strands were left out to frame her face.

Alexa posed with one hip cocked to the side in a way displayed her curves. She tugged at her sleeves and dared them to come off as she looked down at the ground.

The post was liked more than 1,000 times and received nearly 40 comments in just half an hour as fans expressed admiration for the beauty in the comments section.

“That is the most amazing picture I’ve ever seen,” one fan said with several flame emoji.

“You’re looking absolutely gorgeous and amazing,” another user added.

“I loveeeee this suit you look fantastic,” a third follower wrote.

Many people were at a loss for words and simply used some emoji to shower Alexa with love.

Alexa always knows how to drive her fans wild. She dressed up a bit in her last share, trading in the bikini for a sheer blouse and jeans that hugged her curves, which her followers loved.