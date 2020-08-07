Qimmah Russo Flaunts Fit And Curvy Figure In Skimpy White Bikini

American fitness trainer Qimmah Russo inspired plenty of fans to work out after she shared some revealing new photos of herself in a bikini on Friday, August 7. The bombshell shared the content with her 1.5 million Instagram followers, and it became a hit just minutes after going live.

The 26-year-old — who is best known for founding and running Q-Flex Fitness — was photographed outdoors for the slideshow, which consisted of two images. Qimmah took center stage in both frames as she struck a sexy pose directly in front of the camera.

She exuded both unbothered and sultry vibes in the series as she pouted, propped her hips out, and directed her soft gaze straight into the camera’s lens in the first photo — she looked away in the second image.

Her blond and brunette hair was parted in the middle and styled into two ponytails that sat atop her head.

Still, it was her killer curves that clearly caught most fans’ attention, as she flaunted her famous figure in a revealing two-piece swimsuit.

Qimmah rocked a bikini top that was white and featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The swimwear garment did not provide much coverage as it tightly hugged her chest, accentuating her bust. The top’s tiny triangular cups also exposed a bit of cleavage and sideboob as they struggled to fully contain her assets.

She teamed the swimsuit top with matching bottoms that also did not leave much to the imagination as they were seemingly cut in a classic, Brazilian-style thong. The briefs especially helped showcase her slim waist, curvy hips, and pert derriere.

The internet sensation finished the look off with a white, open-toed platforms.

In the caption, Qimmah asked her fans if they wanted a six pack, before directing them to click the link in her bio.

The eye-catching update instantly gathered a great deal of support from plenty of fans, amassing more than 20,000 likes since going live just three hours ago. In the comments section, more than 300 users also complimented the model on her figure, good looks, and bathing suit.

“The perfect body,” one fan wrote.

“Always the most pleasant sight to behold early in the morning,” a second admirer added.

“Oh my goodness,” a third individual asserted.

“It is not possible for you to be more beautiful,” a fourth person proclaimed.

Qimmah has dazzled her Instagram followers with a number of jaw-dropping posts as of recently. Just earlier today, she shared another image of herself in a skintight neon green dress that again displayed her curvy physique, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post received more than 16,000 likes.