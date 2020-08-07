Madison Reed Sizzles In Tiny Gold Crop Top & Matching Shorts

Madison Reed showed off her trim figure in a luxurious ensemble that showed a lot of skin.

Madison Grace Reed shared the results of a stunning photo shoot in her latest Instagram update, where she modeled a luxurious summer look.

Madison, 24, rocked a matching set that didn’t disappoint those who follow her for her fashion content. Her top and bottoms boasted an ornate gold pattern that complemented her bronze skin. She wore a pair of shorts with a wide leg and a high hemline that exposed most of her toned thighs. The garment also had a high waist that rose well above the navel.

Madison paired the shorts with a wrap-over crop top. The garment had a halter silhouette. It resembled a scarf that had been wrapped behind her neck and across her chest, where it made an X shape. When combined with the shorts, it created a triangular cutout that helped her display her taut midriff. The ensemble also showcased her tiny waistline and lean legs. In the caption of her post, she identified Bronx and Banco as the designer that created the combo.

Madison completed her look with a pair of gold sandals with a low block heel and lace-up details. She wore the long metallic strings wound around her ankles multiple times. The model’s accessories included a few rings and a pair of large gold hoop earrings studded with tiny gemstones. Her blond hair was straight and parted down the center. She wore her long tresses pushed back behind her shoulders.

Madison posed on a paved area in front of a cement barrier. She was photographed from the thighs up in her first shot. She looked off to the side and reached up to touch her glossy hair. In the next slide, she was closer to the camera. The wind blew her hair over one eye as she turned her head slightly to the side. Her uncovered eye was directed at the camera’s lens.

In the final photo, Madison posed with a hand on one hip and her eyes closed. This image provided a full view of her body.

Madison shared a lyric from the Lorde song “Royals” in the caption of her post, and many of her fans let her know that they thought she looked like a queen.

“The golden queen, golden on the outside and golden on the inside,” wrote one fan.

“Such a stunning Queen! Love you so much,” another message read.

“You never fail to leave me shook,” gushed a third admirer.

“You seem royal to me,” wrote actor Paul Butcher, who starred alongside Madison’s sister, Victoria Justice, in the TV series Zoey 101.

Madison has proved that she’s a pro at pulling off crop tops. Her fans also loved the way she looked in a lacy bralette, which she paired with jeans and a patterned face mask.