Gabby Epstein Sports A Teeny Black Bikini While Hanging At The Beach In Mexico

Gabby Epstein took to her Instagram account on Friday afternoon to post yet another stunning update. The model showcased her curves in a scanty outfit as she posed for the camera in Punta De Mita, Mexico.

In the sexy shots, Gabby left little to the imagination as she sported a teeny black bikini. The top fastened around her neck and boasted thin spaghetti straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also featured a low cut that exposed her cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms wrapped tightly around her petite waist and were cut high on her curvy hips as they accentuated her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also in the spotlight for the snap. She accessorized the style with a shell necklace and a dainty chain around her neck. She also rocked bracelets on both wrists.

In the first photo, Gabby posed on the beach as she tugged on her bottoms and winked into the camera. The second shot featured her with her fingers in her hair and a bright smile.

In the third pic, she adjusted her top as she stared off into the distance. The final snap showed her with her body turned to the side and one knee bent as she raised her hands near her head.

In the background of the shots, a white sand beach and some rolling green hills were visible. Tall trees and a cloudy sky could also be seen.

Gabby wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. She styled the locks in voluminous strands that hung loosely down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

Gabby’s over 2.3 million followers went wild for the upload. The post garnered more than 14,000 likes in less than an hour after it was shared to the platform. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 150 messages.

“Beautiful pictures I’m impressed,” one follower gushed.

“Absolutely stunningly breathtakingly beautiful!!!” declared another.

“I want to go to vacay with u,” a third social media user wrote.

“You are too beautiful,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flashing her stunning curves in revealing outfits online. She’s often seen sporting skimpy bathing suits, tight tops, and tight pants in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gabi recently delighted her followers when she posed in a skimpy white tank top and a pair of peach-colored thong bikini bottoms. To date, that post has reeled in more than 60,000 likes and over 770 comments.