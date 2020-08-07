Ana Cheri Flaunts Fit Physique In Skintight Activewear

On Friday, August 7, American model Ana Cheri uploaded a sizzling snap for her 12.5 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the picture, the former Playboy Playmate posed in what appears to be a garage with a wood panel wall. She flaunted her fantastic figure in skintight activewear from the supplement company, 1st Phorm. The workout set featured a black sports bra and a pair of high-waisted cobalt blue leggings with mesh paneling. The ensemble accentuated Ana’s incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs, much to the delight of her audience. She finished off the sporty look with stud earrings, a delicate gold necklace, and a white Apple Watch.

The brunette bombshell pulled back her curled hair in a ponytail, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face.

For the photo, the 34-year-old stood with her shoulders back and her legs spread in front of a large white car. She placed one of her hands on the back of her neck, as she tugged on the waistband of her pants. Ana tilted her head and focused her gaze on the camera lens, parting her full lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to the fact that she had been recently “traveling” and gave her followers well wishes. She also advertised for 1st Phorm by tagging the company.

Fans flocked to the comments section to shower Ana with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Beautiful and pretty,” wrote a fan, adding a string of blue heart and rose emoji to the comment.

“You are amazing,” added a different devotee, along with a pink heart emoji.

“Oh, god, gorgeous girl,” remarked another admirer.

“Looking great!! Keep it up!!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Ana engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. For instance, she recently uploaded provocative pictures, in which she wore a sheer orange bra and coordinating underwear. That tantalizing post has amassed over 150,000 likes and 900 comments since it was shared.