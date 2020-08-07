Eva Longoria Flaunts Her Incredible Figure In A One-Shoulder White Swimsuit

Actress Eva Longoria thrilled her 7.9 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a gorgeous shot taken while she was enjoying the sunshine and warm weather on an idyllic beach. In the photo, Eva had waded out past the shore, standing atop the pristine sand in a spot where the water just grazed her ankles, flowing around her feet. The water around her was almost crystal clear, becoming a slightly deeper blue towards the horizon, and it seemed to stretch out forever.

The sky was a stunning blue with a few fluffy white clouds visible, and the shore in the distance had some softly rolling hills along it.

Eva’s age-defying figure remained the focal point of the shot, however, as she rocked a simple yet sexy white one-piece swimsuit. The swimsuit was a one-shoulder style that left one of her sculpted arms and shoulders completely exposed, while a thick band of white fabric stretched atop her shoulder on the other side. The neckline swooped across her chest, covering her cleavage, but the fabric clung to her ample assets and flat stomach, fitting her like a second skin.

The look covered up Eva’s curves while also flaunting her fit figure. Her toned legs were on full display, and her bronzed skin looked incredible against the pale hue of her swimwear. She had one foot planted in the sand and the other crossed slightly in front of it as she waded through the water.

Eva kept her ensemble very simple, adding nothing beyond a straw hat with a black band to offer a bit of shade. Her brunette locks hung loose, grazing the neckline of her swimsuit, and the brim of the hat as well as the angle of it covered up her stunning features.

Nevertheless, her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 53,100 likes within just one hour of going live, including a like from fellow actress Reese Witherspoon. It also racked up 271 comments from Eva’s eager audience in the same time span.

“Wow where is this? Love the Shot!!” one fan wrote, captivated by Eva’s breathtaking surroundings.

“Gorgeous,” another commented simply, followed by a string of heart emoji.

“You are such a beautiful woman Eva,” a third fan remarked.

“Is this what they call caliente mamacita or yummy mummy… #bodygoals,” another added.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette beauty shared another sizzling snap that flaunted her physique, taken from a previous photoshoot with InStyle Magazine. She rocked a black bikini and had a knit blanket draped around her petite frame as she gazed off into the distance with a pensive expression.